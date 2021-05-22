Matthew Perry: Looking Back at the Ups and Downs of the “ Friends ” Actor

In the 1990s, Matthew Perry was one of television’s greatest actors thanks to his role in “Friends”.

Although he was a lauded figure in Hollywood, the star, now 51, was also known to have battled drug addiction at the height of his stardom, so much so that he said he didn’t ‘had no memory of filming some episodes of the hit sitcom.

However, after stints in rehab and many years of work, Perry managed to fix his life and found more success on the small screen.

On Wednesday, HBO Max released the first official trailer for the upcoming “Friends” reunion, which will see Perry reunite with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc to reminisce about the good days.

Ahead of the May 27th special, here’s a look back at Perrys’ life:

Beginner actor

Perry was born in Massachusetts in 1969 and raised in Canada by his mother before moving to Los Angeles with his father and becoming an actor.

In his early days, Perry had mostly one-off appearances on popular shows such as “The Tracey Ullman Show”, “Growing Pains” and “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

He has also appeared in a handful of films alongside big stars such as Christina Applegate in “Dance Til Dawn”, Gwyneth Paltrow in “Deadly Relations” and River Phoenix in “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon”.

Friends

After a few years working on television, Perry landed gold when he was cast in Friends.

He played the famous sarcastic Chandler Bing, one of six friends living in New York City. The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and earned Perry an Emmy nomination.

Like his co-stars, Perry became an overnight star and his work on the show and the fame that came with it would help land him jobs for years to come.

Addictions

With an extraordinary level of fame, several problems arose for Perry.

In 2013, the star explained that her years on “Friends” were “actually a very lonely time for me because I suffered from alcoholism,” per Today.

Alcohol wasn’t the only substance he abused, either, as he became addicted to Vicodin after a jet ski accident in 1997, according to People.

After becoming addicted to the pills, the star sought treatment in rehab, but was only able to “stay sober for a brief period.”

In 2001, Perry was “afraid of losing my life” and called his parents for help. They put him in an undisclosed drug rehab.

Bounce

Over the years, Perry had gained a reputation as a troubled star, and he once crashed his car in an unoccupied house the same day he left a two-week hospital stay, but he was able to clean things up since.

For the last two seasons of “Friends,” Perry and his co-stars managed to negotiate a salary of $ 1 million per episode.

In 2003, Perry won his second Emmy nomination for his appearance on “The West Wing”.

More success

Perry would continue to find more success on television in the following years.

He won a second Emmy nomination for “The West Wing” and in 2007 was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for starring in the TV movie “The Ron Clark Story”, which follows a teacher from a small town who moves to a difficult school.

He also starred in the popular but short-lived “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and a reboot of “The Odd Couple”.

With appearances in “Cougar Town” and “Web Therapy,” he has reunited with Cox and Kudrow, respectively.

Now he’s set to star in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.

Fans are worried again

Following the trailer’s release, fans worried about Perry when they noticed an emotional moment that strangled him.

Additionally, in an interview with People that was published the same day, Perrys’ speech impairment caused fans to worry about his health.

