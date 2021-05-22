5 things to know about the ‘Diamonds’ singer

Willie Spence auditioned for “Idol” in February. On May 23, America will find out if he wins

Spence made Katy Perry, his “American Idol” judge, cry at least twice on the show

Shine, Willie Spence, shine.

This Guardian was wowed by audiences on “American Idol week after week, votes and praise from the judges. He is best known for his audition piece, Diamonds from Rihanna, and recently released his own single, Never Be Alone. , who performed it on the American Idol stage.

From Top 24 to Top 3, Spence is now a bona fidecontender for the crown.

Here are 5 things to know about Willie Spence, the Palm Beach County-born contestant who is making waves on “American Idol,” Season 4. The finale airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23 on ABC.

Before ‘American Idol’, Willie Spence was a keeper

Strong links with 2 states

Spence was born at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach to Sharon Singleton-Spence and Willie Spence Sr. He has family in Riviera Beach, applauding the Top 3 finalist since his audition in February. Spence currently lives in Douglas, Georgia . Throughout the reality show contest, he opened up about his ties to Florida and Georgia.

He grew up with music

Singleton-Spence was in the choir at Mount ZionMissionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach, his family began dating the Provident after, when his father became a preacher there and performed at events around Palm County. Beach growing up.

She recently told the PalmBeach Post that she sang to her son when he was in her womb.

He has a spiritual side

Her grandfather served as a pastor at Provident Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach for 37 years. This is where Spence first performed in front of an audience. This is where his grandmother remembers walking into the pulpit as a little boy and grabbing the microphone to preach. This is where, when asked by Coldplays Chris Martin what to do if not on American Idol, he saw himself.

It went viral, before ‘American Idol’

While attending Douglas’ Coffee High School, Spence felt the first boost of a future singing career. He uploaded a YouTube video of himself singing diamonds. It was online for two years before a wave of notifications reported it had gone viral.

I remember like it was yesterday, he said. I woke up one morning and it was already at 10 million views. (For those wondering, as of May 22, this video had over 13 million views.)

He moved to Los Angeles to finish high school, downwind of his YouTube fame. He has appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, had a nationwide shave commercial in Canada, and recorded music.

But “Diamonds” he couldn’t leave behind. The cover of the song that had propelled him to Los Angeles has become something of an anthem for Spence. He sang it during his audition, where he won a coveted golden ticket.

After being elected in the Top12, he sang it again during the victory on stage.

Spence has gone viral since Diamonds, with millions of views of his performances on American Idol’s YouTube channel alone. His duet with singer / actress Katharine McPhee, a finalist for American Idol Season 5 (when the show originally aired on Fox), had 1.3 million views as of May 22. Her audition clip, which features judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, has 2.7 million views.

He’s been open about his fear of health and his journey since

In March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was in hospital for a week, calling it the most traumatic time of his life.

As pandemic-related closures began across the country, Spence went to hospital after experiencing chest pain. At the time, he weighed 600 pounds.

Doctors told her they found fluid around her heart and in her lungs, which made it difficult for her to breathe properly.

Inside, all they saw was white, said his father, Willie SpenceSr. They couldn’t even see his organs because he had so much fluid.

The hospital, Spence said, looked like a prison. It scared him. But it also pushed him harder towards the scene and a healthier lifestyle. In the year that followed, he lost over 180 pounds. And with a golden ticket from the American Idol judges, automatic entry, he launched into the series.

I almost lost my life, he told the Palm Beach Post. So being in the hospital, being able to go through it motivated me, to have my family by my side during all of this. “

Spence has been open about his weight loss journey, sharing videos and updates on social media. At the end of April, he tweeted a video of himself training: “Like Hercules, I will ‘go the distance’ in my daily training … !!”

American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and starring Perry, Richie and Bryan, will crown its Season 4 winner on Sunday. The show aired on Fox for 15 seasons, taking a two-year hiatus before being picked up by ABC. For more information on the long-running reality TV contest, visit americanidol.com.