Entertainment
5 things to know about the ‘Diamonds’ singer
- Willie Spence auditioned for “Idol” in February. On May 23, America will find out if he wins
- Spence made Katy Perry, his “American Idol” judge, cry at least twice on the show
Shine, Willie Spence, shine.
This Guardian was wowed by audiences on “American Idol week after week, votes and praise from the judges. He is best known for his audition piece, Diamonds from Rihanna, and recently released his own single, Never Be Alone. , who performed it on the American Idol stage.
From Top 24 to Top 3, Spence is now a bona fidecontender for the crown.
Here are 5 things to know about Willie Spence, the Palm Beach County-born contestant who is making waves on “American Idol,” Season 4. The finale airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 23 on ABC.
‘American Idol’ and Willie Spence: A look back at the 3 finalists of the reality TV show
Before ‘American Idol’, Willie Spence was a keeper
Strong links with 2 states
Spence was born at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach to Sharon Singleton-Spence and Willie Spence Sr. He has family in Riviera Beach, applauding the Top 3 finalist since his audition in February. Spence currently lives in Douglas, Georgia . Throughout the reality show contest, he opened up about his ties to Florida and Georgia.
Willie Spence is in competition in the “American Idol” season finale on Sunday. Here’s how to watch, vote
He grew up with music
Singleton-Spence was in the choir at Mount ZionMissionary Baptist Church in Riviera Beach, his family began dating the Provident after, when his father became a preacher there and performed at events around Palm County. Beach growing up.
She recently told the PalmBeach Post that she sang to her son when he was in her womb.
He has a spiritual side
Her grandfather served as a pastor at Provident Missionary Baptist Church in Boynton Beach for 37 years. This is where Spence first performed in front of an audience. This is where his grandmother remembers walking into the pulpit as a little boy and grabbing the microphone to preach. This is where, when asked by Coldplays Chris Martin what to do if not on American Idol, he saw himself.
It went viral, before ‘American Idol’
While attending Douglas’ Coffee High School, Spence felt the first boost of a future singing career. He uploaded a YouTube video of himself singing diamonds. It was online for two years before a wave of notifications reported it had gone viral.
I remember like it was yesterday, he said. I woke up one morning and it was already at 10 million views. (For those wondering, as of May 22, this video had over 13 million views.)
He moved to Los Angeles to finish high school, downwind of his YouTube fame. He has appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, had a nationwide shave commercial in Canada, and recorded music.
But “Diamonds” he couldn’t leave behind. The cover of the song that had propelled him to Los Angeles has become something of an anthem for Spence. He sang it during his audition, where he won a coveted golden ticket.
After being elected in the Top12, he sang it again during the victory on stage.
Spence has gone viral since Diamonds, with millions of views of his performances on American Idol’s YouTube channel alone. His duet with singer / actress Katharine McPhee, a finalist for American Idol Season 5 (when the show originally aired on Fox), had 1.3 million views as of May 22. Her audition clip, which features judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, has 2.7 million views.
May 23 Watch Party! Riviera Beach prepares to celebrate Willie Spence
Willie Spence is in competition in the “American Idol” season finale. Here’s how to watch AND vote
He’s been open about his fear of health and his journey since
In March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was in hospital for a week, calling it the most traumatic time of his life.
As pandemic-related closures began across the country, Spence went to hospital after experiencing chest pain. At the time, he weighed 600 pounds.
Doctors told her they found fluid around her heart and in her lungs, which made it difficult for her to breathe properly.
Inside, all they saw was white, said his father, Willie SpenceSr. They couldn’t even see his organs because he had so much fluid.
The hospital, Spence said, looked like a prison. It scared him. But it also pushed him harder towards the scene and a healthier lifestyle. In the year that followed, he lost over 180 pounds. And with a golden ticket from the American Idol judges, automatic entry, he launched into the series.
I almost lost my life, he told the Palm Beach Post. So being in the hospital, being able to go through it motivated me, to have my family by my side during all of this. “
Spence has been open about his weight loss journey, sharing videos and updates on social media. At the end of April, he tweeted a video of himself training: “Like Hercules, I will ‘go the distance’ in my daily training … !!”
American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and starring Perry, Richie and Bryan, will crown its Season 4 winner on Sunday. The show aired on Fox for 15 seasons, taking a two-year hiatus before being picked up by ABC. For more information on the long-running reality TV contest, visit americanidol.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]