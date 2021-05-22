Chiranjeevi donates Rs 2 lakh to Ponnambalam for kidney surgery, actor thanks Megastar

Actor Ponnambalam, who worked mainly in Kollywood, has suffered from kidney problems for the past few years. Doctors suggested a kidney transplant. Knowing the financial situation of Ponnambalam, Megastar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 2 lakh for his operation. Ponnambalam shared a video in which he thanked Chiranjeevi for his timely help.

CHIRANJEEVI GIVES RS 2 LAKH TO PONNAMBALAM

Megastar Chiranjeevi has helped many people during the Covid-19 crisis. Recently, he found out that actor Ponnambalam was facing financial difficulties and was seeking help with his kidney surgery. Actor Acharya donated Rs 2 lakh to Ponnambalam for treatment.

Ponnambalam shared a video in which he thanked Chiranjeevi for his help. He said: “Greetings, Mr. Chiranjeevi. The money (Rs 2 lakh) you donated for my kidney transplant has been extremely helpful. I will never forget your help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you. “

PONNAMBALAM CAREER

Ponnambalam is known for playing villainous roles in movies. Although he mainly appeared in Tamil films, he also starred in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. He played Chiranjeevi’s villain in his films such as Gharana Mogudu and Mugguru Monagallu.

Last year, Kamal Haasan assured that he would cover the education costs of the children of Ponnambalam. He also helped him with his kidney treatment.

Ponnambalam started his career as a stuntman and then rose to prominence with the negative roles he played in many films. He was part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, hosted by Kamal Haasan. But, he was kicked from the show in the eighth week.

