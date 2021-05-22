Popular films by the national award-winning actor





Rajit Kapur, the national award-winning actor, is known to have portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film The Making of the Mahatma, which was released in 1996. His notable works include the eponymous television series about the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi and the protagonist Unni in the Malayalam film Agnisakshi. On his birthday, here is a list of the films the actor has worked in: MAHATMA MAKING (1996) Rajit portrayed the character of Mahatma Gandhi in this 1996 release. The film depicts Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s transformation into Mahatma Gandhi while in South Africa. Rajit also won the national award for best actor for this film. NETAJI SUBHAS CHANDRA BOSE: THE FORGOTTEN HERO (2004) This is a historical film based on the life and struggle of Subhash Chandra Bose from his becoming a leader to his mysterious death. Rajit lent his acting expertise in the role of Abid Hassan in the film. It was written and directed by Shyam Benegal and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. SURAJ KA SATVAN GHODA (1992) Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film marked Rajits’ debut in Hindi cinema. It was based on Dharmavir Bharatis’ novel, The Seventh Horse of the Sun. Rajit played the character of Manek Mulla who tells his friends three stories about three women he had known at different times in his life. The film also stars Rajeshwari Sachdev, Pallavi Joshi, Neena Gupta and Amrish Puri, as well as Rajit. ZUBEIDAA (2001) It was the last film in Shyam Benegals’ Muslim trilogy which started with Mammo (1994) and continued with Sardari Begum (1996). The film is based on the life of the hapless actress Zubeida Begum and her son Riyazs seeks to understand his mother who is not known to him. Rajit tried the role of Riyaz in the film. MAINE GANDHI KO NAHI MAARA (2005) The film is based on the story of a dementia patient, Uttam Chaudhary, who believes he killed Mahatma Gandhi, while his daughter helps him recover from the madness. Rajit tried out the role of Uttams’ younger brother in the film. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

