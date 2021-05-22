Bulls showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez leave their workplace

Bulls showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez quit legal drama following workplace investigation
Caron, 67, who was directing production on CBS’s legal drama Bull, left the show following a workplace investigation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The investigation was boosted by the departure of several writers from the show
Caron’s global deal with CBS Studios has also ended
One of the show’s cast, Freddy Rodriguez, also left the show following a separate investigation.
By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
CBS Bull legal drama showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron has left the series and the network following a workplace investigation.
Caron, 67, abruptly left the series after the investigation was completed, which was launched following the departure of several writers from the series, according to Hollywood journalist.
Caron isn’t the only one leaving Bull, as one of its cast, Freddy Rodriguez, is also leaving the show following the conclusion of a separate workplace investigation.
He’s out: Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is leaving the series following a workplace investigation by CBS Studios, the Hollywood Reporter wrote on Friday; seen in 2018 in NYC
Bull’s fifth season finale aired on May 17, but after the season’s production several people on the editorial staff left.
Sources said CBS Studios launched its investigation after the writers left, although it is not clear whether any allegations were made to the company.
CBS has since confirmed that Caron is no longer working on the show, although the network has not explained why he left.
In addition to ending his time as a Bull showrunner, he also entered into a global deal with CBS.
Freddy Rodriguez, one of the show’s main cast, also leaves following the conclusion of a separate workplace investigation; seen in 2016 in NYC
Caron first worked on the series at the end of production on its first season, and he took over as showrunner, the production manager, for subsequent seasons.
The series stars Michael Weatherly as the aptly named Dr Jason Bull, a psychologist who runs his own jury consulting firm that selects the optimal jurors for clients and even prepares the arguments most likely to convince them.
Rodriguez starred in the series as Benny Coln, the in-house lawyer for Bull’s company and also his former brother-in-law.
Representatives for Rodriguez and CBS have yet to explain why he left the show, although CBS has confirmed he is no longer in production.
