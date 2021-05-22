The actor overhears a marriage proposal in the bathroom

Compiled by XIAO TONG, C. ARUNO and R. ARAVINTHAN

Video footage of Hong Kong actor Raymond Lams’ proposal to marry revealed that he asked model Carina Zhang in toilets in all locations, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Most people would imagine her proposing in a romantic setting in a restaurant while being serenaded by a violinist, Lam said on the TV show Viva La Romance S5.

Wanting to defy expectations, he decorated the bathroom without his girlfriends knowing, he says.

When they both returned home one day in 2019, Zhang was surprised to find rose petals and balloons when she opened the bathroom door.

The footage, shown during the TV show, showed Lam hugging Zhang before kneeling down.

Hope you can be by my side for the rest of my life. I want to make you the happiest woman in the world. Would you marry me? it has been heard saying.

Zhang, 30, cried and said yes.

Lam, 41, said it took months of preparation to be successful, but when Zhang started to cry he forgot half of what he meant.

The couple have a daughter born last year.

> Malaysian singer Fish Leong had to cancel her June 12 concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan following reports of an increase in Covid-19 cases in that country, Sin Chew Daily also reported.

The concert was postponed indefinitely after Level 3 restrictions were imposed across Taiwan.

A Level 3 alert states that indoor gatherings are limited to five people, while outdoor events are limited to 10.

Leong said on Facebook: Thank you all for your support and understanding. This is done to ensure the safety of everyone. Controlling the pandemic comes first.

Ticket holders can choose to get a refund or wait for it.

Leong, 42, is known to fans as the queen of love ballads.

> Furniture prices in Malaysia are expected to rise following rising raw material costs, China Press reported.

Malaysian Furniture Council Chairman Khoo Yeow Chong said the price of foam commonly used in furniture increased by around 15% 20% every month between August and December last year.

Steel bars went from RM1,000 to RM3,000 per ton.

We stock up for six months. Once we run out of materials in our warehouses, the new batch of furniture will be more expensive, he said.

But Khoo said some businesses with cash flow issues are willing to sell at cost, which is the best time for consumers to get a good deal.

