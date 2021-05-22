Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces new code of conduct





The 78-year-old Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the annual Golden Globe Awards facing an unprecedented existential crisis, published a six pages new code of conduct on Friday. “This is an overarching living document intended to evolve as we move forward with our reform plan and continue to seek input from interested external parties,” he added. accompanying statement Lily. “We have been disturbed by reports that some members have engaged in unacceptable behavior in the past, and we are deeply committed to ensuring that this does not happen again,” the statement continued. The document’s strengths range from a ban on verbal or physical harassment to a ban on “using or attempting to use HFPA membership for personal gain, including by selling tickets or information. identification received ”. In addition, the HFPA hired Convercent, which boasts of being “the leading ethics and compliance cloud platform” for running a hotline and online for “unprofessional or unethical behavior.” He adds that reports can be given anonymously. Earlier this month, the HFPA ad they would hire a new CEO as well as a Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Friday’s statements had nothing specific to add to these points, but said that “we must act with the intention of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion not only among our members and within our association. , but we need to become leaders within our journalistic and entertainment communities to encourage and celebrate the authentic and diverse voices, experiences and perspectives of those behind and in front of the screen. “ The current HFPA crisis began last year with accusations of corruption, followed by a Los Angeles Times report in February which indicated that there was not a single black person in its voting body. This led to a cascade of criticism, ultimately leading to talent like Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett johannson, Netflix Ted sarandosand Amazon Jennifer salke recently announcing their intention to decline to engage with the Golden Globes. Tom cruise would have returned his three Golden Globe statues (trophies for best actor for Born July 4 and Jerry maguire, and a trophy for best actor in a supporting role for Magnolia, if you were wondering) and the punch was delivered by NBC, who said they would not air the awards show in 2022. Last week, more than 100 public relations firms advised their clients do not engage with the HFPA until there is “transformational change”. It remains to be seen whether Friday’s release and upcoming announcements will be enough to address this bill. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in The Flower Moon Killers

