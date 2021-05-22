Swimming: the region’s swimming pools will open this year

Summer appears to be different from last year, as area pools announce opening dates.

Sure, traditional public pools are always a fun destination, but there’s a real water park closer than you might think.

Waterways

Water Ways in Julian, W.Va., is just past Charleston, with an opening date of May 29. The park will remain open until mid-August.

Five slides, two body slides, a tubular slide that flows into a lazy river, 2 body slides that drop into the junior Olympic pool and a kids’ island with slides, swings and a water umbrella are the features to enjoy, as well as a hiking trail, sheltered picnic areas and gift shop.

Russell Thomas, director of parks and recreation for Boone County, said the park, which has been open since 1988, remained closed last year, as were public swimming pools, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is confident that the park will draw crowds this year.

We sold a special punch pass in April, and it went really well, so people are ready to come back, Boone said.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $ 12 for people taller than 44 inches; $ 5 for children under 44 inches, except for children 3 and under, who will be admitted free.

Thomas said admission includes the cost of miniature golf.

Something new this year, was opening our amphitheater for musical performances, Thomas said, noting that they hope to have gospel, bluegrass, country and southern rock performances on Saturday night from June 5, with a show starring Kyle Huffman, Auti G and Austin McCoy. .

Thomas said he was hoping for good weather.

I hope it will be a hot and dry summer, he said.

For more information on Water Ways, call (304) 369-1235; visit the Facebook page; or visit waterwayspark.net.

Waves of pleasure

If you can’t wait to get to Water Ways, you can stop at Waves of Fun, a wave pool in Putnam County, W.Va., which you’ll find on your way to the park.

Also scheduled to open on May 29, Waves of Fun, which opened in 1980, will be busy this year, said Camille Woodyard, administrative assistant for Putnam County Parks and Recreation.

I think we’ll have big crowds, she said. We’ve already had a lot of calls about this and people posting on our Facebook to find out who they’re excited about.

The park features a man-made river, children’s pools, miniature golf, gift shop, concession stand, and lockers.

Waves of Fun will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission will be $ 8 for adults, $ 6 for children 12 and under. The price is slightly lower, Woodyard said, because there are no slides this year due to structural damage.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]; visit the Facebook page; or call (304) 562-2355.

Dreamland

Mayor Terry Carpenter said the Kenovas Dreamland Pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said of the attendance. We hope people will come back, but you never know.

This year the prices have changed, he said.

Instead of trying to have a two-dollar Tuesday and a three-dollar Thursday, admission will cost $ 3 per person per day, Carpenter said. Children 2 and under will be admitted free.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where can you go for all day entertainment for $ 3? Carpenter said.

Ashland City Pool at Dawson Park

Sean Murray, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said he expected crowds at Dawson Pool this year, but there will be limits in place.

The city is obviously happy to open the pool, he said. It’s a family atmosphere and we take great pride in the cleanliness of the property and the pool itself.

Due to COVID-19, no season passes will be sold and capacity will be limited to 350.

Admission will be $ 2.50 for children and $ 3.50 for adults. The pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, with hours of operation from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the pool, the park offers two playgrounds, concessions, basketball courts, and an 8 foot water tube / slide. Pool rentals are available. For more information, call Ashland Parks and Recreation Department at (606) 385-3295 or visit the city’s website and click on Departments and Parks and Recreation.

The parking lot for Ashland City Pool at Dawson Pool is on Central Avenue after 8th Street. Stairs lead to the swimming pool. Accessible parking is available by turning left just past the Central Avenue parking lot.

Flatwoods City Pool

Flatwoods City Pool at 730 Park St. will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cost of admission has not yet been determined.

The complex includes a fenced-in baby pool with a new shelter, a 3-foot pool, and an Olympic size pool with a diving well. There are also bathrooms, changing rooms, a concession stand, and tennis and basketball courts.

Carter Caves

StateResort Park

The pool will open Memorial Day weekend, with daily hours from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $ 5 for adults and $ 4 for children.

Evening rentals are available.

For more information, 606) 286-4411.

