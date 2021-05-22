Pakistani actor cancels engagement to Christian Betzmann

Pakistani actor Zoya Nasir has called off his engagement to influencer Christian Betzmann.

The move apparently came after the latter caused an uproar on social media after sharing his take on Israel’s atrocity in Palestine. He further mocked Pakistan as a “third world country” and that “prayers can’t do anything”.

The German vlogger had landed in warm waters over his controversial and callous take on the Palestinian issue, after which he also resorted to criticism from Pakistan.

Sharing something that’s all over the mainstream media won’t make any difference, he said, before talking about fundraising for clean water in Pakistan and how it didn’t make the difference. one of the newspapers.

In what was perhaps the most incriminating part of his post, Betzmann slammed the Pakistanis for raising their voices for Palestine and said: Stop feeling guilty for others when you stumble over your own country, without helping your own. own people and your community.

A few days after the post, Zoya on Sunday in what appeared to be the reaction to Betzmann shared: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged. His sudden change of attitude towards my culture, my country, my people and his insensitivity to my religion led me to make this difficult and irrevocable decision.

“There are certain religious and social borders which cannot be crossed anyway, hence the decision to separate”, she added, “Humility, tolerance and respect for each other. towards others are the virtues to which we must always adhere. I look to my Allah to give me the strength to face this emotional wreck of the world. I wish Chris a bright and happy future. I sincerely ask for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil.

The two cents of Christian on the Israeli-Palestinian question had been strongly criticized by Internet users.