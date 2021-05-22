Entertainment
Justin Hollywood? Justin Herbert of the Chargers has a flair for commercials – Los Angeles Chargers blog
COSTA MESA, Calif .– Move over, Peyton Manning. There’s another quarterback turned actor on the scene – this one plays on Sundays – and could be the most unlikely star on TV.
Introducing Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert offering his “advice” on everything from haircuts to fishing lures.
“Whoa, not that one,” warned Herbert a fishing buddy as he sat in an upholstered recliner in the back of a pickup truck. “Swim jig in the grass, soccer jig in rocks and ledges.” He’s the co-founder of his high school fishing club, after all.
Before that, he gives makeup advice to a young girl.
“You’re definitely going to want to incorporate that,” he said to the girl.
He gives a weekend warrior grilling advice: “That’s a lot of smoke; I’d turn that grill down before I burn it.”
And, of course, there is the one where the hairdresser gives a “haircut” to a young child with bushy hair.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, you can’t undo it!” he says as the barber lashes out at the child with the buzzing clipper. And he would know, having himself undergone a mid-season “cut”, courtesy of his strength trainer (pushes back).
The ads are all part of a campaign for an auto company in Herbert’s hometown of Eugene, Oregon, which was orchestrated by Amy Newport, the company’s community outreach and marketing manager. She also happens to be the mother of four boys (aged 24, 22, 18 and 12), the oldest two of whom grew up playing sports against Herbert.
“He crushed him,” Newport said of Herbert’s performance in front of the lights and the cameras. “His personality showed up. He was just Justin that I had known all these years. Funny.”
So is Herbert coming out of his shell as he starts Year 2 with the Chargers? Or has he always had it in him?
He will have to work hard to surpass what he did on the pitch as a rookie thrown into the spotlight when Tyrod taylor accidentally, his lung was punctured while receiving a pain reliever injection for his ribs ahead of the Chargers’ Week 2 game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert thrived, totaling 4,336 yards and an NFL rookie record 31 touchdown passes. He also ran for five touchdowns.
Herbert left one of Manning’s rookie records intact, however. Manning rookie intercept record of 28, set in 1998. Herbert pitched 10 picks last season.
But he wins over Peyton in the advertising department.
There’s more: laundry.
“I need to check that lint filter, and don’t forget that dryer sheet!” Herbert yells at a man putting clothes in the dryer.
And make smoothies.
“I always add a little peanut butter for the extra flavor and great source of protein,” he yells at a girl, who rolls her eyes and is extremely annoyed.
And then there’s a parallel parking lot – Herbert uses a megaphone to guide a man around as he sits in that padded recliner chair.
“Again, keep going, keep going. Use those mirrors. Yeah, it’s gonna be close. Yeah, bring it back, bring it back again. See, it’s not that hard to parallel park. who can do it! “
Herbert, 23, is hilarious as a chair quarterback, and the commercials are perfect, especially if you know how shy and low-key Herbert is when the TV cameras aren’t rolling.
Newport knew something about Herbert’s soft-spoken demeanor and worked with an agency to bring out his fun side with not too much acting. Sitting in a large chair seemed to suit him, especially when he was having a snack (or acting like he was having a snack) while wearing a powder blue tracksuit with a fishing reel in his hand.
Herbert is also hosting a golf tournament at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Oregon on July 8, with profits from Kidsports, an Eugene-based non-profit organization that he and his two brothers were a part of growing up. He offers children the opportunity to play sports in Eugene, which is very close to his heart.
He also stunned Chargers subscription holders by appearing with them on a recent Zoom call.
“I didn’t expect to see you,” said one overly excited fan. “You just blew me away.”
Maybe Herbert is a natural on camera. Who knew?
