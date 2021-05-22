Eurovision: songs from 26 nations clash in the Saturday night final | Eurovision

Artists from 26 nations prepare to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s most popular live music event.

The final of the competition, which returns after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking place in the Netherlands.

James Newman hopes to improve the Britons’ position in the competition when he takes the stage on Saturday night. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter will perform Embers, an upbeat dance-pop offering inspired by the end of the lockout, during the peak of the week-long competition.

A limited audience of 3,500 will be admitted to the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam to watch the performances after undergoing tests for Covid-19.

Hours before the show, fans lined up outside the hall in the wind and rain to rule out their coronavirus test.

I’m just happy to be here, glad to see a show on stage. It’s just the excitement, Danish Eurovision Song Contest fan Tore Peters-Munch, 43, said in the meantime.

He attended one of the semifinals of the contest earlier this week and said it took a while to get used to being in the crowd after so long.

It was a little weird at first, but just seeing the show and the songs and feeling the excitement of the crowd was just amazing, choreographer Peters-Munch told Reuters.

Britons are hoping for Eurovision’s success in the face of fierce competition but could clinch a place in the top five, former winner Cheryl Baker said.

Baker, 67, who won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest as part of Bucks Fizz with the track Making Your Mind Up, said she had her fingers crossed for Newman.

She told Times Radio: It’s a great song and it has great credibility across Europe. They know him. They know the songs he wrote.

We can do a lot better than what we have done in the last 20 years. However, some people do not believe that there is a political vote. I do. I think the general public may not like the fact that we are out of Europe.

I hope. I crossed my fingers for James he’s in the top five. There is fierce competition.

Pop star John Newman’s older brother was set to perform the My Last Breath ballad in the 2020 competition before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

In the 2019 competition, the UK came in last place with Michael Rices Bigger Than Us, continuing a string of poor results, while the Netherlands came out on top with Duncan Laurences Arcade.

The final features the 20 nations that won the week’s two semi-finals, as well as the so-called big five of UK, France, Germany, Italy and Italy. Spain. The host country, the Netherlands, will also participate in the flagship event.

Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou will perform the song El Diablo in the first place while Senhit will close the show with Adrenalina.

The competition was interrupted by a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the delegations.

Iceland, one of the favorites to win, will play in the final despite entering Daoi og Gagnamagnio, forced to withdraw from the show after testing positive. The eccentric dance-pop group was supposed to perform their song, 10 Years, but will now compete using their rehearsal performance, recorded on stage on May 13.

Defending Eurovision champion Duncan Laurence was also due to play but withdrew after testing positive and developing mild symptoms.

The Eurovision Song Contest final is broadcast on BBC One from 8 p.m.