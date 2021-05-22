Knotts Berry Farm kicks off Summer Nights festival with huge range of entertainment – Daily News





Knotts Berry Farm is kicking off a one-year 100th anniversary celebration with a summer festival that will bring a massive array of entertainment to Buena Park after a one-year pandemic shutdown. The Knotts Summer Nights Food and Music Festival opened on Friday May 21 and will run through September 6. From right, four-year-old Makayla Fernandez and Annalisa Fernandez enjoy the Wheeler Dealer bumper cars at Knott’s Berry Farm during the Knott’s Summer Nights kick off in Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Cover group Hiatus performs on the Calico stage at Knott’s Berry Farm during the Kick-off of Knott’s Summer Nights at Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Knott’s Berry Farm celebrates its 100th anniversary in Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

A family dances as cover band Hiatus perform at Knott’s Berry Farm to kick off Knott’s Summer Nights at Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Charlie Brown and Snoopy pose for photos at Knott’s Berry Farm’s 100th Anniversary Celebration in Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

The newly renamed Walter Knott Theater at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer) Knott reopened with rides and attractions for season pass holders on May 6 after a 418-day closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020. The park has reopened to the general public Friday May 21. Knotts organized a series of meals. festivals without rides during the pandemic closure. Advance reservations are required for day visitors and pass holders who wish to visit Knotts due to limited capacity protocols put in place by state officials. SEE ALSO: California Theme Parks May Return to Full Capacity, Must Check Vaccinations, COVID-19 Testing Dozens of culinary specialties related to the Summer Nights festival and the 100th anniversary celebration can be found throughout the park. Foodies can sample at the kiosks located halfway from Calico Square to Charleston Circle with a Knott’s Summer Nights tasting card that costs $ 45 for six sample-sized dishes. Summer Nights musical entertainment will take over the Calico Mine stage, the Calico Park stage, and the nearby rooftop DJ booth. The larger Calico Mine Stage will host the Top 40 and rock bands like Suffragettes, Hiatus and Tomasina. The smaller Calico Park Stage will feature a rotation of zydeco, rockabilly, mariachi and country bands. DJ music will provide a dance beat when the mine stage is empty. Atmospheric characters dubbed the Summer Party Planning Committee will dance to the groups in front of the stages to encourage visitors to take to the dance floor while serving as a clever and necessary buffer of social distancing between the crowd and the scene. The Happiness Is Peanuts show will take over from the Mine Stage during the day. A magical act of medicine show will play the Calico Park stage during the day. SEE ALSO: Meet the person who turned Knotts Berry Farm into a food festival venue The Mayfield Gang Rides Again show will take inspiration from the interactive entertainment experience of the Ghost Town Alive parks and play the storytelling live on the socially distant balconies of the Old West Town. Fiesta Village will offer a program including a mariachi band, a flamenco guitarist and a puppet show. The Los Angeles-based Bob Baker Marionette Theater will host the 20-minute Alegre puppet show at the weekend with samba-dancing cacti, floating flowers and a marimba player. The Calico Saloons show will be performed outside on the balcony minus the can-can dancers rather than inside the bar. Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies who spent a quarter of a century at Disneyland as Billy Hill and the Hillbillies will be back on stage at Wagon Camp. The Wild West stunt show, which normally calls Wagon Camp home, is expected to return after COVID-19 health and safety guidelines become less restrictive. Masked and armed bandits will again rob the Denver and Rio Grande Narrow Gauge train, but on the track side rather than on the train to maintain social distancing. KNOT Radio’s disc jockeys will broadcast from the promenade, spinning rocking 1950s tunes and recreating wacky mid-century radio jokes. A bicycle pianist called Melody Lane Melodeon will pedal around the Charleston Circle fountain while playing Ragtime tunes. The Bird Cage Theater and the former Charles M. Schultz Theater, recently renamed Walter Knott Theater, will remain in the dark until June 15 and possibly into Christmas time. SEE ALSO: Knotts Bear-y Tales pays homage to the original 1970s ride with a modern digital attraction Encounter opportunities with the characters will be kept at a safe physical distance. Ghost Town characters will be on the balconies, Peanuts buddies will pose for photos of the Camp Snoopy and Boysen Bear scene, and four pie-stealing coyote characters will be found next to Bear-y Tales’ dark new ride. A much friendlier version of Whittles, the Prospector makes a return to Knotts after terrifying children of the ’60s and’ 70s with his creepy appearance. Whittles is a great fairy tale character whose stories about Knotts’ old days will be set in the 100th anniversary celebration. The highlight of the 100th anniversary celebration is a series of photographic backdrops that pay homage to retired Knotts rides like the Soap Box Racers, Parachute Drop, and Time Machine. Fans can step inside a replica of the haunted shack that debuted on the outskirts of Knotts Ghost Town in 1954. A smoke-spitting Time Machine backdrop with a terrifying dinosaur coming out of a tunnel pays homage to the old dark merry-go-round which now houses the new The Bear-y Tales attraction. The Parachute Drop photoshoot near the Sky cabin features a fully inflated orange and white canopy. The 15-foot-tall Big K that once stood atop the Sky Cabin Tower now serves as a neon-powered backdrop for selfies near the Xcelerator roller coaster. Nearby, fans can take photos inside the replica vehicles. The renovated Big K Tower will be the focal point of a brief nighttime fireworks display in Knotts on the 100th anniversary. The new Big K panel at the top of the tower now includes LED lights capable of 6,000 color combinations. SEE ALSO: Disneyland’s $ 100 sandwich is one of the most expensive in the world Knotts follows the now-familiar new standard of COVID-19 health and safety protocols with limited capacity, required masks, social distancing, improved sanitization, and contactless payments. Masks are mandatory during rides, in queues and during character photoshoots. Masks can be removed for eating and drinking in designated outdoor dining areas.

