Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye actor Zaan throws surprise party for Gracy Goswami’s 18th birthday

Gracy Goswami, who stars as Amrit on Sony TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, celebrates her 18th birthday today, May 22. To make her day special, her co-star Zaan Khan has planned a sweet surprise for her. Zaan describes Randheer’s role in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The actor not only prepared for the celebrations by briefing the cast and crew, but also got a cake for Gracy. He also invited his parents and his sister to the sets.

ZAAN KHAN RINGER AT GRACY GOSWAMI’S 18TH BIRTHDAY

Gracy Goswami came to sets like any other day to shoot for the show. However, she was taken by surprise when she saw the special arrangements and her happiness knew no bounds. Speaking about her special day, Gracy said: Like any normal day, I hit sets and can’t wait to have a day of filming. But to my surprise, Zaan, along with the cast and crew, surprised me by throwing an elaborate celebration accompanied by a cup of cake. Plus, I was honored to see my parents and sister on sets who made the effort to travel all the way and make my 18th birthday even more special. “

The actress added, “Due to the filming, I am far from my family and the union was really special. I was a lucky girl who was able to spend her birthday with her reel and her real family. I will never forget ever this day and what a wonderful way to be 18. We had a great time dancing and celebrating my birthday and I’m grateful to be surrounded by such wonderful people.

ABOUT KYUN UTTHE DIL CHHOD AAYE

In the next track, viewers will witness the tension between Randheer, Amrit and Veer performed by Kunal Jaisingh. Veer does everything to ensure that the relationship between Amrit and Randheers never sees the light of day. The show airs Monday through Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Sony TV.