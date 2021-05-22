Sara Bareilles talks Hollywood Bowl album, bizarre ‘Girls5Eva’ lyrics

Sara Bareilles Knowing that we are about to return to concert halls and spaces with groups of people, it gives me hope.

Q: You recently tweeted that “No Such Thing / Satellite Call” is your favorite moment on stage every night. What is this particular song combo?

Bareilles: I love the surprise of “Satellite Call”. It’s not a song I perform on tour often, so I love hearing the audible gasp from the audience when they start to recognize we’re doing a mashup. And I always liked the feeling of that song, (that) there is love for loners. I love to marry that with “No Such Thing”, like “We won’t give up on each other right now.”

Q: Your “Girls5Eva” teammates joined you on stage at the Bowl earlier this month for a live concert without an audience. How was it?

Bareilles: It was magical. The four of us have become very, very close. Having them there as the shining stars that they are, but also as my friends, was really special. Coming back to the Bowl was very lonely. Seeing this beautiful room empty of audience was actually quite dark, so sharing the stage injected another layer of life into the show.

Q: What inspired you to write “4 Stars”, which your characters play in the season finale?

Bareilles: The real inspiration was these women. As I got to know (my co-stars) inside of these roles, I started to feel like I wanted to take it a step further. Of course, I wanted to live in the joke, but also the characters take this great leap of faith and really put themselves in the scene. I just found it so moving. And I actually felt that there were a lot of parallels with all of us and where we are in our lives. For me, television is a huge left turn for me and something that I was really intimidated to try. Coming to the end of this season and feeling like, “Oh, I did that”, that was amazing. So I wanted to commemorate that elated feeling and the love I have for them with this song.

Q: Is the show’s theme song, “Famous 5Eva” perpetually stuck in your head?

Bareilles: Yes. Jeff Richmond has an undeniable ability to write hooks and earworms that just won’t leave you alone. They are so funny and so satisfying to sing along to.

Q: Read the lyrics for “I’m Scared (Dawn’s Fear Song)” for the first time, was there a line where you were like, “This is so weird and insane but hilarious?”

Bareilles: “I’m afraid I’ll accidentally send a picture of my vagina to my dad.” (Laughs.) Meredith Scardino, the creator (of the show), wrote a lot of lyrics and would send those wacky passages to Jeff, and he would have to musicalize them somehow. Reading the lyrics to “I’m Afraid” I thought to myself “What do you think?” She will tackle something so specific and so bizarre, but somehow everyone can really relate to it. as well as.

Q: The Milk Carton Kids are friends of yours too. Did you help recruit them for “New York Lonely Boy”?

Bareilles: I made the introduction. Meredith reached out and said they were looking for someone from the folk lineup, Simon & Garfunkel. I thought to myself, “They’re two dear friends and it’s absolutely in their back alley.” They are extraordinarily funny human beings – their live show almost looks like a comedy show.

Q: How did he act alongside Tina Fey (who appeared as a mind-blowing Dolly Parton)?

Bareilles: It was one of the most surreal moments. I’m such a fan of Tina and I was like, “Be cool Sara, be cool. Don’t be a weird fangirl.” As the day progressed it got easier and I tried to look back on the gratitude for having had this crazy time in my life. But who can say, “Yeah, I played basketball one-on-one with Tina Fey dressed as Dolly Parton in the middle of the night in Queens?” I have done it now.