Sara Bareilles talks Hollywood Bowl album, bizarre ‘Girls5Eva’ lyrics

For Sara Bareilles, playing the Hollywood Bowl felt like coming home.

Although she now lives in New York, the “Love song” singer studied at the University of California Los Angeles and began performing in local bars and cafes in the city. (Her first LA gig was at the Bowl, seeing Faith Hill and Deana Carter with her college roommate.)

So when Bareilles got the opportunity to headline the 17,500-seat outdoor event for herself in November 2019, “it felt like a local show,” she says. “There was a group of people (in the audience) who had been in this race with me in different ways, so it was like we were sharing this collective moment of celebrating a milestone.”

Fans can relive this special night thanks to “Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl” (available now), with live versions of hits including “Courageous,” “Gravity,” “King of everything” and “She was mine” (from his Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Waitress”).

Bareilles, 41, chats with USA TODAY about the new album and her Tina Fey-produced comedy, “Girls5Eva” (now streaming on Peacock), in which she co-starred with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as than a former ’90s Girl’s Group that meets.

Question: November 2019 is like a lifetime. How to revisit your Hollywood Bowl show through this live album?

Sara Bareilles: It looks like a time capsule, like this little memory of the above. Knowing that we are about to return to concert halls and spaces with groups of people, it gives me hope.

Q: You recently tweeted that “No Such Thing / Satellite Call” is your favorite moment on stage every night. What is this particular song combo?

Bareilles: I love the surprise of “Satellite Call”. It’s not a song I perform on tour often, so I love hearing the audible gasp from the audience when they start to recognize we’re doing a mashup. And I always liked the feeling of that song, (that) there is love for loners. I love to marry that with “No Such Thing”, like “We won’t give up on each other right now.”

Q: Your “Girls5Eva” teammates joined you on stage at the Bowl earlier this month for a live concert without an audience. How was it?

Bareilles: It was magical. The four of us have become very, very close. Having them there as the shining stars that they are, but also as my friends, was really special. Coming back to the Bowl was very lonely. Seeing this beautiful room empty of audience was actually quite dark, so sharing the stage injected another layer of life into the show.

Q: What inspired you to write “4 Stars”, which your characters play in the season finale?

Bareilles: The real inspiration was these women. As I got to know (my co-stars) inside of these roles, I started to feel like I wanted to take it a step further. Of course, I wanted to live in the joke, but also the characters take this great leap of faith and really put themselves in the scene. I just found it so moving. And I actually felt that there were a lot of parallels with all of us and where we are in our lives. For me, television is a huge left turn for me and something that I was really intimidated to try. Coming to the end of this season and feeling like, “Oh, I did that”, that was amazing. So I wanted to commemorate that elated feeling and the love I have for them with this song.

Q: Is the show’s theme song, “Famous 5Eva” perpetually stuck in your head?

Bareilles: Yes. Jeff Richmond has an undeniable ability to write hooks and earworms that just won’t leave you alone. They are so funny and so satisfying to sing along to.

Q: Read the lyrics for “I’m Scared (Dawn’s Fear Song)” for the first time, was there a line where you were like, “This is so weird and insane but hilarious?”

Bareilles: “I’m afraid I’ll accidentally send a picture of my vagina to my dad.” (Laughs.) Meredith Scardino, the creator (of the show), wrote a lot of lyrics and would send those wacky passages to Jeff, and he would have to musicalize them somehow. Reading the lyrics to “I’m Afraid” I thought to myself “What do you think?” She will tackle something so specific and so bizarre, but somehow everyone can really relate to it. as well as.

Q: The Milk Carton Kids are friends of yours too. Did you help recruit them for “New York Lonely Boy”?

Bareilles: I made the introduction. Meredith reached out and said they were looking for someone from the folk lineup, Simon & Garfunkel. I thought to myself, “They’re two dear friends and it’s absolutely in their back alley.” They are extraordinarily funny human beings – their live show almost looks like a comedy show.

Q: How did he act alongside Tina Fey (who appeared as a mind-blowing Dolly Parton)?

Bareilles: It was one of the most surreal moments. I’m such a fan of Tina and I was like, “Be cool Sara, be cool. Don’t be a weird fangirl.” As the day progressed it got easier and I tried to look back on the gratitude for having had this crazy time in my life. But who can say, “Yeah, I played basketball one-on-one with Tina Fey dressed as Dolly Parton in the middle of the night in Queens?” I have done it now.

Q: A word on season 2? And what do you expect?

Bareilles: No word yet, but my fingers and toes are crossed. I love that we watch Dawn find her voice. I think a lot of women in particular find themselves in a life that feels very obligated. She introduces herself as a wife and mother and helps the restaurant run, but she’s gotten pretty small in the equation. So watching a woman of a certain age decide to put her hopes and dreams first is really empowering. And I can imagine that all kinds of things could happen to these women as they try to get a recording deal or go on tour.

Q: “Waitress” producer Barry Weissler recently said he’d like to bring it back to Broadway for a limited series with you. Is there anything you can share about this now?

Bareilles: No, there is nothing confirmed. We would all love to see that happen, and I wish I could make an announcement or something like that.

Q: And have you ever been vaccinated?

Bareilles: Yeah, I got the shot as soon as I could get one. I am double vaxxed and very, very, very grateful.

Q: Congratulations. What was the first thing you did to celebrate?

Bareilles: I saw my mom and dad and extended family, and we were all just hugging each other without fear, “Am I bringing something with me or aren’t they safe?” Everyone is vaccinated so it was just amazing.

