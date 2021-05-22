



The Leap of Faith Friday May 21, 2021

The leap of faith – Friday, May 21, 2021 Tonight Michael and his guests mark Bob Dylan 80th birthday. Dylan has sold tens of millions of albums and has written over 500 songs recorded by over 2,000 artists. He also received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. Bob Dylan performs at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 3, 1992 (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images) Bob Dylan at the Philharmonic Hall, New York, October 31, 1964 (Photo by John Byrne Cooke Estate / Getty Images) Bob Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman 80 years ago in a family of Jewish migrants. However, in the late 1970s he converted to evangelical Christianity. Join Michael tonight we have Dr Michael Booth who teaches in the English department at University College Cork. He is the author of Shakespeare and Conceptual Blending, a book that examines how poetry works – and it suggests this is true for Dylan as well as Shakespeare. John Wesley Harding performs during the Extra Festival at Shoreline Amphitheater on July 30, 1996 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images) And joining us from Philadelphia, is the singer-songwriter Wesley stace. Since 1988 he has released numerous albums under the name John Wesley Harding – the title of Dylan’s 8th studio album. Brian Whiteside – Photo Twitter We also hear the humanist Brian whiteside about his work as a celebrant and his call on the government to remove the religious oath requirement for high office holders in Ireland.

About the show In a program for people of all faiths and none, Michael speaks with those whose life experiences lead them to appeal to their beliefs, as he seeks to find out what religion does for people – and sometimes for them. . With regular updates from all of the world’s religions and those who hold them, it’s a thought-provoking 30-minute radio. The program is produced by Sheila O’Callaghan, the series editor is Roger Childs.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos