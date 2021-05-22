Date set for city hall move to Hogansville – LaGrange Daily News





By Cole Trahan

Daily News Hogansvilles Town Hall will soon be moving from the Royal Theater to the PNC Bank building at 111 High St. Its contents will be moved from building to building on June 3-4, and its staff will move on June 7, when the new location will open, according to Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz. The inauguration of the new town hall will take place on June 28 at 6 p.m. The theater has housed Hogansville Town Hall since 1984, according to previous reports. In recent years, the city has been busy finding a new home for the town hall. Stankiewicz said Hogansville previously planned to make the move more towards the end of June. According to Stankiewicz, the funding to renovate the PNC bank building came from a loan from the USDA, a private donor and money that the Hogansville Charitable Trust, a 501 (c) 3 charity, has collected as part of its annual hummingbird festival. The Hogansville Charitable Trust will also repay the USDA loan. The Trust is repaying the loan to the city so that, ultimately, in a few years, well have acquired and remodeled this building at no cost to taxpayers, Stankiewicz said. The Royal Theater, where the Town Hall currently resides, will be transformed into a multi-purpose entertainment center, according to Stankiewicz. Once we move, we have a roughly $ 2 million project to restore the Theater Royal to a performing arts venue, Stankiewicz said. He explained that the new venue will show movies, put on plays and provide other types of live entertainment. We’re assuming it’s going to take us over a year, he said. Strategic partners for the renovation of the Royal Theater include the Callaway Foundation and the Fox Theater Foundation. Funding will also come from SPLOST and a USDA spoiled construction grant administered by DCA.

