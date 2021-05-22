7 movies to watch this summer





JUNE 30TH Zola (Only in theaters) Don’t let the fact that this film is adapted from a viral Twitter thread fool you: as hot as the story of two women who just met going on a road trip across the country to earn money dancing in strip clubs maybe, the co-writer and director, Janicza Bravo, did a clever and moving social satire. With Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, Zola is a wild curtain and which, even before win the reviews at Sundance in 2020, grabbed distribution via A24, the studio known for championing provocative indies. This one seems to adapt perfectly to its mold. JULY 9TH Black Widow (Disney + with Premier Access and in theaters) Considering the number of teasers, trailers, and music videos that have been released for this repeatedly delayed Marvel movie, an impatient fan might be tempted to try and tinker with the film on their own instead of waiting for more. long time. Thankfully, that release date seems to be holding on tight, and the film, a prequel to the comic book character played by Scarlett Johansson, aims to grant her an appropriate swan song after her informal release in Avengers: Endgame. In addition, with her introduction by Florence Pughs Yelena Belova, the story could be an integral part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universes. JULY 30 The green knight (Only in theaters) Based on an oft-adapted 14th century legend, this film directed by David Lowery offers a psychological thriller wrapped in a medieval fantasy epic. The story follows an Arthurian knight who accepts a challenge from violent and chivalrous mysterious characters, and the trailer looks brooding and strange and utterly fascinating. For my part, I’m delighted to see Dev Patel step into the lead role in a genre and period that he hasn’t approached until now. In addition, there is a talking fox. What more could you want? Jungle cruise (Disney + with Premier Access and in theaters) For those who prefer to stick to family legends, this one is based on a ride to Disneyland. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, play mismatched adventurers, he’s a serious scientist; He’s a riverboat captain, uh-ohwho head deep into the Amazon jungle to find a tree with healing powers. Yes, the plots will probably be silly and forgettable, but the images published so far promises colorful jokes and fun full of stunts. AUGUST 13 CODA (Apple TV + and in theaters) This coming-of-age tearjerker follows a high school girl who, as the only hearing member of her family, struggles to pursue her passion for singing while serving as a bridge between her deaf parents and the rest of the world. The story may be conventional, but the characters are not. The film was so popular with the crowds at Sundance this year that Apple picked it up for distribution for a record $ 25 million two days later. I saw it, and I think it’s worth every penny. Ten other press releases to watch out for: Cruella (May 28) A Quiet Place, Part II (May 28) The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4) Luca (June 18) Space Jam: a new legacy (July 16) Snake-eyes (July 23) Old (July 23) Still water (July 30) The suicide squad (August 6) The respect (August 13)

