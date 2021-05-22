Cabana Resort exceeds 60% of pre-construction sales

Lucitt & Co.

What a year so far! If the experiences of the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that a little piece of good news can go a long way to improving our days. Cabana Resort is all about living the good life now. News about the planning, range and variety of attractions devoted to Cabanas’ entertainment possibilities has become like soft music to the ears of locals, visitors and seasonal residents who have starved the fun and excitement. Its developers want to leverage Platinum Coasts’ global reputation for sun and sand, to present 24/7, seasonal, 21st century resort and entertainment experiences that the whole family – and community – can enjoy.

The time spent in acquiring land, designing and determining a cohesive development strategy resulted in the introduction of Cabana Resorts to the public early last year. Within weeks, the lockdown and its related restrictions took hold, but through it all, delays and uncertainties, early Cabanas buyers appreciated the vision and the promise. At the end of the year, as traffic and a sense of hope rebounded, condominium sales in Cabanas also increased. The enthusiasm for the spirit of family, fun and community that permeates the designs of Cabanas has increased throughout the season as what was once perceived to be off-season sales are now almost as strong as they are. ‘at the height of this year’s winter season. Cabana offers a fun and active resort lifestyle concept whose time has come, both in terms of technology and entertainment delivery systems and as a great adventure in community planning that can engage and benefit everyone. region. It’s also 62% sold out, with pre-build prices starting in the $ 600,000 range. Groundbreaking is expected to begin next month, with a 14-month build from its 7-story, 110-unit condominium structure. Meanwhile, existing Bonita Village buildings and common elements will be refurbished to blend in with the contemporary Cabanas style and featured as part of the Cabana Resort package.

Filtered through our recent shared experiences, Cabanas Grand Food Hall in particular drew special attention for its open invitation to all in Bonita Springs and beyond to enjoy its innovative offerings. Come for a walk, dine or shop, relax with a book or bring a picnic for the whole family on the Performance Lawn. Admire the sights and sounds in air-conditioned comfort and all seasons, day or night, rain or shine. Structural components of rooms can effectively change shape to accommodate public and private events, weather conditions, and seasonal use. Its size and contemporary architecture will be as artful and attractive as it is multifunctional, and its comfortable walking surfaces are reminiscent of seaside walks. Spanning the width of Cabanas’ wide Bonita Beach Road frontage from Meadowlark Lane to Vanderbilt Drive , the transparent structures of the Grand Food Halls will present the new face of Southwest Florida’s condominium and entertainment mega-plex.

The wide entrance to the 25-acre development sits at its eastern end, defined by vibrant views of its 7-acre water park enclosed in a meandering lazy river that features multiple water features, lounge, chill out and shaded areas. . A triple flow rider surfable, a water slide, a paddling pool and a separate children’s pool and playground are provided for the water park. A koi pond will define the eastern entrance to the water park and Grand Food Halls, and a neighborhood park and butterfly garden at the Vanderbilt Drive end of the property will be open to the public.

In addition to the water park, the other swimming pools of the Cabanas complex offer different leisure experiences to its owners. The tranquil pool and spas provide a serene setting and peaceful ambiance while the Oasis Pool features a tropical island-style waterfall, spa, gambling, and plenty of poolside lounges. The Groggy Frog Tiki Hut is a private community facility and social hub for morning coffee, happy hour, bingo, trivia games, and the occasional live music.

The Grand Food Halls ‘varied shops, restaurants and attractions, the water park and private owners’ relaxation areas make the Cabana Resort the party you will never have to leave for a good time with the family. Her exceptional appeal stems from her planning, attention to detail, and focus on the kind of fun the whole family can enjoy together.

The Resort aspect of the Cabanas development is also well defined. The 7-story, 110-unit building showcases new contemporary architecture in Bonita Springs. Premium concrete block construction is used throughout and noise barriers are installed between the reinforced concrete floors. Impact glass window and sliding doors are standard, and Lanais are designed to be extra deep to create outdoor living spaces and encourage an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. All access doors are controlled by individual security systems. The master and enclosed suites have separate high-efficiency air conditioning systems, and the rooftop terrace is finished as private owners-only equipment with uninterrupted views of the Gulf of Mexico and a separate pavilion for special events. A fitness center, covered parking, storage for bikes and golf carts are included. Charging stations are available. Cabana accepts pets and a dog park is being planned.

The 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums feature high ceilings in living and guest areas, 8 foot solid core interior doors, 4 inch door frames and 6 inch baseboards. Luxury vinyl flooring is standard and intricate mosaic tile patterns are installed as per plan. Crown moldings in the main living room and all bedrooms are included. Solid wood cabinets, Kohler fixtures, 3/4 HP disposal, quartz countertops with under-surface sinks are standard in every residence. GE stainless steel kitchen appliances are included, as are decorator level light switches, smoke detectors, sprinklers, and pre-wiring for ceiling fans and light fixtures. Kitchens feature 42-inch tall top cabinets and designer-level tile backsplashes. Each condominium included a half bath powder room and all main baths have separate toilet rooms. The frameless glass shower stalls are tiled from floor to ceiling and feature rainforest-style shower heads. Full-width vanity mirrors are LED backlit. Decorator flooring, furniture and window treatment kits are available.

Cabana Resort is poised to put Bonita Springs on the Florida vacation destination map. Its Discovery Center is located at 27901 Bonita Village Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. The recently completed kitchen facility includes standard and high-end fittings and finishes as an example of Cabana’s commitment to building standards. of superior quality. The Discovery Center is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Staff are available for virtual and on-site presentations, and by appointment at 239-691-4455. Cabana Resort is represented by JRW Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties.