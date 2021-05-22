Tiger Shroff ends 7 years in Bollywood; here are his 5 best action scenes





Tiger Shroff has completed his seven years in Bollywood. He made his debut in 2014 with the film Heropanti alongside actor Kriti Sanon. Since then, Tiger has starred in several projects. But aside from his acting skills, Tiger Shroff is well known for his expertise in performing difficult stunts and martial arts. As Shroff finishes 7 years in Bollywood, here’s a look at some of his best stunts and action scenes in the movies. Tiger Shroffs 5 Best Bollywood Action & Stunts 1. Heropanti In his first film himself, Tiger Shroff proved his abilities as an action star. In this scene where his on-screen love interest is in danger, he easily fights the goons. With lots of slow motion and flying people, Tiger Shroff pulls off the action scene with ease. Kriti Sanons’ shocked expression also summed up the audience’s reaction to this scene. 2. Baaghi Tiger Shroff once again proved his ability as an action star in the 2016 film, Baaghi. Since Tiger already shares a background in martial arts, this scene was not difficult for him to achieve. But he still made sure of a few novelties for the same thing. This starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor film eventually entered the 100 crore club. One of the main reasons this movie performed well was because of its action scenes performed by Shroff. 3. Baaghi 3 Baaghi 3 as the name suggests, the third installment of the successful franchise. It once again marked the twinning of Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The major action sequences of the films are set in Syria and Tiger Shroff’s expertise in martial arts is clearly visible. Additionally, the film also focuses on the character of Tigers and his indestructible bond with his brother. Thus, the film not only shows the Tigers’ talent to perform not only stunts and action sequences, but also dramatic scenes. 4. Flying Jatt Steal Jatt marked Tiger Shroff’s debut as a superhero. As the name of the film suggests, Tiger Shroff performed several aerial scenes in the film. Besides being an expert in martial arts, Tiger Shroff is also good at making these scenes seem like a piece of cake. This video below is proof of that. 5. War War was a movie where Tiger Shroff starred alongside actor Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan has also worked extensively in action films. But still, Shroff did not disappear in his glory. He gave Roshan tough competition in all of the action sequences of the movies. This proved to be beneficial for the film as their characters clashed but once shared a very close bond. IMAGE: INSTAGRAM OF TIGER SHROFF Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest entertainment news and headlines.







