The most recent sports craze? Ax throwing | Local News

KANKAKEE Go bowling. Put golf aside. Out of my softball path.
Believe it or not, one of the fastest growing sports in the United States doesn’t even involve a ball or a round object, but rather cold steel and a 4-by-4-foot wooden target. feet.
Ax throwing is perhaps one of the fastest growing sports, and Kankakee Countys is diving into this trend for the first time in what is currently an empty 4,200 square foot warehouse space in the block. of 200 homes on South West Avenue, just outside of downtown. Kankakee.
A four-person business partnership between Mantenos Dwayne VadeBonCouer, Chebanses Derrick Barney and Kankakee’s husband and wife duo Cory and Marissa Alford aims to open the July 4th ax throwing venue, Splitting Targets, 257 S. West Ave., Suite 1, immediately west of the Canadian National Railway line.
VadeBonCouer is the owner-operator of Bourbonnais-based cell phone repair business iFix, and Barney and the Alfords operate Stacked Nutrition and Supplements, also of Bourbonnais.
In fact, the two companies are essentially neighbors along Latham Drive in Bourbonnais, but that’s not how they came together.
VadeBonCouer was looking to develop an ax throwing business. He began to explore the properties. He came across the property along South West Avenue and when he spoke with the owner he was told his partners had already looked at the location.
VadeBonCouer said he has no business partners. He quickly learned that another group was looking to start an almost identical business.
They got together, discussed their intentions and decided that instead of competing with each other, it would make more sense to get together. The partnership has been formed.
They explored several properties before moving to the Kankakee site, the former location of M&M Sheet Metal Inc., now owned by developers Dustin Cooy and Eric Wojtecki, of Duncan Homes.
The approximately 4,200 square foot section of the much larger building with its concrete floor and 16 foot ceiling was considered the ideal location for this unique business.
The industrial aspect of the building, the desired concept, was already in place. It just needed cleaning, painting, and a few upgrades.
The group signed a three-year lease for the property.
Work has already started on the site. The interior has been painted and wood will be delivered soon so that you can build pathways and targets for throwing axes.
The site will also include a video games room and a bar. They are in the process of obtaining a liquor license from the city.
Investors plan to create eight ax throwing lanes, which are 6 feet wide and 12 feet long. During the competition, each lane is supervised by an official.
The sport has exploded in recent years. It became so popular that the competitions were televised on none other than ESPN.
Like many sports, competition can be divided into league play, such as the way amateur bowling and golf are played.
The place is expected to be open to the public with provisional hours from 5 p.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday; noon to midnight, Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday. The championship game would take place outside of these hours.
The closest ax throwing spot to Kankakee is at the eight lane location inside the Accelerated Indoor Speedway in Mokena.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said he had just watched an ax throwing event on ESPN and then learned about the company.
It could be like the way Spikeball came out of the box, the mayor said in reference to the beach and backyard game. I think it’s neat, different. There is nothing like it in Kankakee County.
The mayor said it could help bring this sought-after trend to the heart of the city in entertainment and entertainment.
It can add to what we’re trying to do. We want to make this region a destination, and I sincerely believe that can help attract people to our downtown area, said Curtis.
But is the mayor okay with ax throwing and booze in the same business? It is.
I don’t think it’s much different from darts, he says. Obviously, the axes are bigger. But all of this will be watched. It’s about coming together and having fun. I am delighted to see that people are interested in expanding our footprint downtown.
The beauty of ax throwing, said Cory Alford, is that it can be played by anyone assuming they can throw an ax of about 3 to 5 pounds with a handle of about 12 inches in total. security on a target.
It’s something like darts, which means there are many different types of games, Alford explained.
Each game consists of each player making 10 throws. Scores are based on where the ax sticks to the board.
Unlike a bowler’s favorite bowling ball, players are not allowed to carry axes into the slot. Only one ax is provided for each throwing lane.
It’s for everyone, everyone, said VadeBonCouer. It’s about having fun.
VadeBonCouer said the group had moved to this location as they were eager to be part of the development plans undertaken by Kankakee as part of the proposed Kankakee River Boardwalk project.
We want to participate in the recreation of the vision in Kankakee, he said. We want to see things start to branch off onto Schuyler Avenue. This could be the start of it.