12 times celebrities dropped the toughest Bollywood truth bombs in the world
Every movie industry in this world is focused on profit, and the Hindi movie industry is no exception. But in the Hindi film industry the stakes can reach a much higher level for those involved in the process, especially the actress and actors, who actually use their talent, fame to sell their films and in very very few cases, both. .
All this heckling leads to a high level of expectations and a very harsh materialistic view. Below we have collected such actors and actresses who were too daring to bring this dirty truth, these are unwarranted demands.
1. When Pooja Bhatt revealed that telling the truth doesn’t get very far in the Bollywood industry
Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, Pooja Bhatt made the statement at the launch of I have never been (no) happier,a book written by his sister Shaheen Bhatt. Speaking of the inner world of Bollywood, Pooja said:
“Too much truth doesn’t go well in Bollywood. We live in a fake world full of appearances where people don’t want you to say “I’m not okay”. “
2. She also said that things were “all superficial”.
Everything is on the surface. They don’t care if you’re a cocaine addict, have a drinking problem, or take sleeping pills. As long as you look good and present yourself and your waistline fits a certain girth, that’s good.
3. Neena Gupta discussed how actresses were portrayed when she was just starting out in the Bollywood industry.
The heroine of the time was not represented as someone strong, most of the time. Usually he was someone who compromised with circumstances and made a lot of sacrifices. So, I think an actor should be very careful that his image is created by the media.
4. When Ratna Pathak Shah Honestly Assessed the Film’s ValueSholay and the need for India to introspect more as a “film nation”
I thought, if I was a Frenchman watching this, what would I do with two grown men behaving this way? It was deeply embarrassing. I thought aboutSholay. It’s a series of stereotypes and ideas borrowed from movies around the world, mostly American of course. And we still sing the praises of this movie. What kind of self-analysis do we do as a film nation?
5. When Ratna also revealed that most A-list actors in the Bollywood industry are not good at their jobs and shouldn’t be “allowed in front of the camera”.
Too many of our excessively overpaid stars shouldn’t even be allowed on camera. There should be a law to prevent such people from acting!
6. When Shefali Shah brought up the important age issue that plagues the Bollywood industry and said the industry does not know what to do with the 40 year old actress
Men in this industry have more choices, regardless of their age. For the most part, Bollywood doesn’t know what to do with a woman who is over 40. It’s only recently that parts have been written for women like me.
7. Saif Ali Khan called the Bollywood awards shows “all the great tamasha”, saying that these awards are nothing more than money making tools.
As I see them, the awards are an excuse to make money performing on stage. If you have the intelligence, you spend the money well.
8. And when Saif revealed the incident where he received the award for “best actor in a comedy role” because they could not award him the award for “best actor”
To be honest, I don’t believe it. A few years ago, I was called for an awards ceremony. When I got there, someone higher up in the organization said to me, “We wanted to give you the award for best actor. But you know how it is. Well, you award the award for best actor in a comedic role ”
9. Abhay Deol spoke about the “lobbying” that exists in the Indian film industry and its impact on the awards season after the release of his film. Zindagi na milegi dobara
10. Swara Bhasker has declared that the Bollywood film industry is an industry “led by the stars”
Bollywood as an industry is based on relationships, it has always been driven by the stars, and it has an element of feudalism. So it would be difficult for a foreigner but my Bollywood experience is not nepotistic at all.
11. Surveen Chawla spoke of the problems and challenges she had faced just because someone else had better contacts in the industry than she did.
I was not afraid even though I had quit television at the height of my career. But in the middle of that transition, when I was going up, I was knocked down. Why? The question is not of my talent, but of someone who had better contacts; that’s it. It took me a while to get out of it, but other things happened and it gave me confidence again.
12. When the incredible actor Naseeruddin Shah said that movies and TV shows in India propagate sexism, calling them “void”
Commercial films glorify many orthodox concepts and that should change. Sadly, the TV series has also done a lot of permanent damage by propagating completely outdated and misogynistic situations by showing the wife that she is always available to her husband – lying at his feet or waiting, like ‘Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki“. This kind of silliness and regressive family values has absolutely no place in today’s world.
