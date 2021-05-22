Hollywood Hamilton announces withdrawal from national radio programming | New





NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –After 35 entertaining and successful years of syndication, Sean “Hollywood” inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Hamilton announced his retirement from his three national radio programs “The Weekend Top30 Hollywood Hamilton”, “The Remix Top30 with Hollywood Hamilton” and “The Weekend Top30 with DJ Pup Dawg”. Hamilton the popular weekday afternoon program continues to be heard on iHeartRadio’s 103.5 KTU in New York City. “It’s time to spend more quality time with my family and continue to develop new projects that I am passionate about,” said Hamilton. “I will be announcing new initiatives in spring 2022.” Hamilton, known as “Hollywood“since its beginnings in syndicated radio, joined for the first time in the 80s with Dick clark and the end Steve rivers for being the pioneer of one of the first live, pop / mainstream satellite programs called “Hangin ‘with Hollywood“on the Transtar / Unistar radio network. In 1998, he launched three iterations of his famous franchise: “The Weekend Top30” and the multi-award winning dance music version “The Remix Top30” for stations in CHR / Top 40 format and a CHR format version. / rhythm of “The Weekend Top30”, the latest hosted by DJ Pup Dawg. “The Weekend Top30” and “The Remix Top30” were first released in nationwide syndication with Andy Denmark and his team at United Stations before joining the Premiere Networks national lineup in 2013, where they will wrap up the weekend of June 26 and 27, 2021. “First of all, I would like to thank the more than 150 program directors who have accompanied me over the years,” added Hamilton. “You have no idea what this meant to me. None of this would be possible without the amazing producer / production team of Eric weiss, Michelle parisi, Eric Hertzog, DD, Dwayne crawford, DJ Pup Dawg and my wife, Marina. Without this group, the shows would never have lasted so long, while continuing to stay on top. I also want to thank my extremely talented Premiere Networks family, you are the best in the business. “ “Sean is a tremendous talent, and we have had a successful partnership over the past eight years,” said Julie talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “He will be truly missed on hundreds of stations across the country. We wish him all the best for the future as he tackles this next chapter of his career.” Media contact for Hollywood Hamilton: MEDIA RELATIONS EMILY TAN to the attention of: Emily tan +1 (917) 318-3758 [email protected] https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com Media contact for Premiere Networks: PREMIERE NETWORKS to the attention of: Rachel Nelson [email protected] # # # Media contact Emily tan, EMILY TAN Media Relations, +1 (917) 318-3758, [email protected] Twitter SOURCE Hollywood Hamilton







