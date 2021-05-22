Vail area locals celebrate comeback of big concerts: it’s something I need to heal

Michael Franti performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2018 in Napa, California.

Photo by Amy Harris / Invision / AP

Listening to music at home has kept EagleVail resident Robyn Loring Specthrie continuing through the last 14 months of the pandemic, including when she battled COVID-19 herself. But the experience of seeing music live, surrounded by other fans, is something that cannot be replaced by a livestream or even the best of home speakers, she said. A live concert is quite another thing.

Specthrie has described herself as an empathetic person, saying that she feeds off the emotion and energy of others. This is one of the reasons for his love for concerts; she attended 57 shows in 2019 before the world of live music stopped.

When I’m sad I tend to withdraw into myself and don’t share with people. Music is my kind, so to speak, that allows me to get over some of that sadness when things aren’t going well, Specthrie said.

My connection to music at home is maybe a little more spiritual where my connection when I go to see live music is like a sound, body, mind, soul connection, she added. It’s the energy of the people around you, everyone singing and dancing.

It’s a distinct and powerful feeling that can be difficult to put into words. Specthrie called it energy, another local live music lover Jason Napoli called it electric and Don Strasburg the regional co-chair of AEG presents the concert promotion company behind most of the area’s biggest shows. of Vail, called flow.

No matter what you call it, it’s an overwhelming feeling that all three of them say they can’t wait to have them washed again.

All three also agreed that this heightened state is watered down by social distancing, masks and capacity limits. Now, with the Mask’s tenure being lifted in Eagle County, the return of full-capacity concerts to Vail has been greeted with a year of pent-up musical fervor from locals, but some are struggling with mixed feelings about the the security of it all.

Robyn Loring Specthrie (left), local resident and avid spectator, enjoys pre-COVID-19 live music at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with friends Lisa Donnelly (middle) and Simone Crotzer (right).

Robyn Loring Specthrie / Daily Special

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater currently has five major shows in its summer lineup: Michael Franti and Spearhead (June 4), Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (June 11 and 12), Lindsey Stirling (July 8), Rodrigo y Gabriela (3 September) and Death Cab for Cutie (September 11), according to the Vail Valley Foundations calendar of events.

When the first set of tickets to see Bob Weir, a founding member of the legendary jam group, the Grateful Dead, went on sale in late April, the Vail Valley Foundation was playing it safe and planning a show at 50% capacity with face masks required, said Tom Boyd, senior director of communications and operations of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation.

They weren’t alone in overcoming that uncertainty, said Jeremy Gross, special events coordinator for the City of Vail.

Everyone started their planning conservatively, Gross said. We were looking at plan A, then plan B comes in and, you know, we were now on plan M and P and we were getting closer to Z, which is now much closer to 2019.

Gross said on Friday he was happy to announce that the number of permits requested to host large events such as concerts had returned to pre-COVID levels.

Napoli, a longtime Deadhead, were eager to score tickets for himself and his wife when the first set of tickets for Bob Weir was released in April, he said.

I thought we had tickets because it looked like that, but then I was kicked out before I could enter the credit card information, he said. It was a little deflating.

Napoli called the VVF to confirm what he already knew. Tickets to fill half of the 2,500-seat amphitheater sold out in eight minutes flat, Boyd said.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will play two nights at Vail during the GoPro Mountain Games before heading down the hill to play two Red Rocks shows.

Paul R. Giunta / Invision / AP

The types of people who love the music of Bob Weirs and the Grateful Dead are extremely passionate, Strasbourg said, speaking of himself as a fan. Their passion is so strong that it makes perfect sense that there is a high demand.

Eager to see Weir on what may be one of his last tours, Napoli said he had looked at a few resale sites where a pair of tickets were already costing over $ 700. He held back in the hope that others would be released.

As vaccination rates rose and hospitalizations fell in May, Boyd said VVF was excited to put the second half of the tickets on sale Thursday, which sold out in an hour and a half.

This time around, Naples beat the clock to score four tickets for the Friday show and, without speaking to each other, his wife also landed two tickets for the Saturday show. Both fully vaccinated, Napoli said they were incredibly excited for the show and felt lucky to be part of it without any safety concerns.

Specthrie was unable to secure tickets for Bob Weir but is going to see Michael Franti at the Ford Amphitheater in addition to his show at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, she said.

Robyn Loring Specthrie (bottom right) takes a photo with musical artist Michael Franti (left) and his friend Simone Crotzer (middle).

Robyn Loring Specthrie / Daily Special

For her, returning to her beloved world of dancing to live music in crowded lawns surrounded by friends seems a little more complicated, she said. She is excited, but the post-traumatic stress of battling a serious COVID-19 infection at the start of the pandemic still weighs on her.

Specthrie has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, leaving her with autoimmune problems. When she contracted the coronavirus last March, she said she was sicker than she had ever been with COVID-19-induced pneumonia, an infection that lasted 34 days.

The illness and nearly two months of social isolation left lasting marks on his physical and mental health, Specthrie said.

I have long symptoms of COVID. I lost 25% of my lung capacity, she says. So living at altitude has become a problem, and I’m a hiker and a biker and a skier and it restricts my activities at altitude.

The infection also impacted her ability to be comfortable enough to feel the gentle release she loves so much in live music, Specthrie said. She is thrilled to see Franti at the Ford Amphitheater, where she will be in the lawn surrounded by vaccinated friends, but is anxious for the show at Red Rocks, which will also operate maskless at 100% capacity.

Music is a big part of my heart and soul. So, not being able to keep up with my regular activities, music is like the only thing in my normal life that I can actually try to get back to, Specthrie said. And I have to figure out how to do that with the balance of anxiety that comes with being in a crowd of people.

She said she planned to wear a mask on the Red Rocks show to feel more comfortable and accepted that she might end up leaving if she gets too anxious. She can’t wait to see more shows, but probably won’t go to those inside.

Specthrie asked people to think twice before judging someone who continues to wear a mask or keep their distance in these times, as they are probably just trying to have fun in a way that makes them feel safe and secure. comfortable.

While Specthrie was back on the East Coast to visit her family this week, she decided to dip her toe in the water by attending a smaller live show at a local bar, she said. .

I stood by my table and moved my feet and it was so good to hear live music, she said. It made me realize that, OK, this is something I need to heal a bit from this year of disconnection.

A second set of tickets for Michael Franti’s show was also released on Thursday, Boyd said. Death Cab for Cutie tickets went on sale Friday morning, Strasbourg said, so there are still plenty of opportunities for local music lovers to reconnect with the electric and community experience of listening to live music together.

Kelli Duncan is a freelance journalist based in Chicago, Illinois. She writes a monthly column for Eagle Valley Community Foundation after working with the nonprofit for a year as AmeriCorps VISTA.