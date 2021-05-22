Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes about the plight of the Palestinians for The Hollywood Reporter

LONDON: There has been a dramatic increase in censorship of Palestinians engaging in political discourse on social media during the period of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza-based activists.

A report by 7amleh, The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, seen by The Independent, said attempts at moderation and codes of conduct by social media companies have resulted in the censorship of many citizens.

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have all been widely used by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information about the evictions from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, among other hot topics among Palestinians.

According to The Independent, 7amleh said it documented 500 cases of what it called violations of digital rights of Palestinians from May 6 to 18.

These violations include content removed and accounts deleted or their visibility restricted.

Of the 500 cases, half were linked to Instagram, and its parent company Facebook was found to have carried out 179 cases of censorship or other rights violations.

Facebook has also engaged in geo-blocking moderation of geographically targeted content with a number of such (documented) cases for activists in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, according to 7amleh.

The rights organization said 45% of violations reported on Instagram were related to the brutal deletion of stories.

Instagram did not respond directly to 7amleh about 143 of the submitted cases, but confirmed that only one case violated community standards. According to 7amleh, almost 70% of the reported rights violations occurred after the problem appeared to have been resolved.

In addition to content moderation issues, a number of dramatic instances of damaging and offensive content moderation have occurred during the nearly two weeks of violence.

One notable example saw Instagram remove posts with hashtags for al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site after the tech firm’s moderation system mistakenly considered the mosque a terrorist organization.

Facebook told The Independent: We know there have been several issues that affected people’s ability to share on our apps, including a technical bug that affected Stories worldwide, and an error that temporarily affected Stories. Prevented content from being displayed on the Al Aqsa hashtag page. While these have been fixed, they should never have happened in the first place.

The company also explained that it understands that the word Zionist is frequently used in important political debate … which is why we allow critical discussion of Zionists, but remove attacks against them in specific cases when the context suggests that the word is used as a proxy for Jews or Israelis, both of which are characteristics protected by our hate speech policies.

Social media is seen as an important tool by activists and Palestinian citizens who use it to tell their own stories in a global media system which they believe does not always accurately describe their struggle.

Marwa Fatafta, policy manager at Access Now, told The Independent that she also believes Facebook’s content moderation policy is biased against Palestinians.

Facebook’s Israeli-Palestinian rules have always been opaque and one-sided, she said. It’s no secret that Facebook often gives in to government pressure and converts those demands into rules governing online speech. But since only half the story (because) social media platforms rely on algorithms to moderate speech on a large scale and being blind to the context as it is, a lot of legitimate content gets flagged and removed.

These issues underscore the need for algorithmic transparency, which Fatafta says is clearly flawed.

According to 7amleh, social media companies should hire specific fact-checkers for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, allow people to access geospatial data for humanitarian purposes, ensure transparency of withdrawal requests and conduct human rights assessments. man who include Israel’s impact on the Palestinians. in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.

However, censorship and prejudice have been issues for years and the escalation of violence over the past two weeks has only made it worse and more pronounced, Fatafta said.

She continued: Social media has been a lifeline for Palestinian activists denied access to mainstream media, and despite the ceasefire, the reality of occupation and oppression continues. Palestinians will therefore continue to use social media to organize and oppose.

Fatafta added: The main question here is: would social media companies learn their lessons this time around?