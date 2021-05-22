Entertainment
Mailbag: Businesses and Executives Can Lead Efforts to Expand Acceptance of OC Vaccines
I want to thank Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley for voting against the hiatus on the voluntary program to develop a digital recording of COVID-19 vaccination. I was so sorry to hear about the hundreds of uninformed protesters, including those who compare the development of this practical service to the horrors of the Nazi extermination of Jews. Such digital recording is extremely popular with hard-hit hospitality and entertainment industries locally and globally. This technology will make it much easier to open our city, state and country to travel and attend events with ease and security. (Note that even though I have been fully vaccinated since March and have no symptoms, I will still be required to test for the coronavirus when I return to California after an upcoming trip to Mexico.)
I appreciate that we have at least one clairvoyant supervisor who is not afraid to stand up for our rights to safely open our businesses by willingly sharing that we have been vaccinated not only to protect ourselves from COVID-19, but to prevent its spread.
Lorraine Crawford
Huntington Beach
In the absence of a full court press from local businesses and the local Republican Party, I’m concerned Orange County may not achieve collective immunity by July 4 (Vaccine resistance could hamper the July 4 collective immunity goal of Orange Countys, Daily Pilot, May 16).
What would this campaign on the bridge look like? Consider this: First off, Ralphs, Gelsons, Whole Foods, Mothers Market, Stater Bros. and Trader Joes match the Pavilions offer of 10% off groceries with proof of vaccination. Second, OC’s fast food giants In-N-Out, Carls Jr., Del Taco, and Taco Bell are offering free burgers and tacos to patrons who take their photos; third, Vans, a local shoe industry leader from coast to coast, is producing a special vaccine series. fourth, the Angels join the Dodgers by offering 20% off tickets; and finally, the Orange Countys Republican Party is publicly urging its 500,000 loyalists to over 40% of them who say they are reluctant to get the vaccine to roll up their sleeves. Imagine 200,000 GOP voters walking around proudly with bandages on their shoulders by the fourth.
Across the country, the New York Yankees and the National Football League have joined Target, Krispy Kreme, White Castle, Budweiser, Nathans Hot Dogs and many other companies offering fans and customers incentives to get their COVID-shots. 19.
Orange County has a vital role to play in helping to obtain collective immunity as quickly as possible.
Denny freidenrich
Laguna beach
Mayor Carr is a beacon of light
Kudos to columnist Patrice Apodaca for his much needed positive crackdown on hate and bigotry (Apodaca: 3 Orange County Residents Fighting the Spread of Hate, Daily Pilot, May 16) as it affects my hometown of Huntington Beach. I am delighted that she chose Kim Carr as one of her positive role models. In this chaotic year of challenges to our city’s reputation, Mayor Carr has been a beacon of light against many of the dark forces of negativity and turmoil that have plagued Surf City since January 6. as head of our local government this year. We are also fortunate to have her as a strong representative of the community who can effectively respond to the needs of our citizens. We still have a tough road to deal with the fallout from all the social and political ills we face, but it is heartwarming to know that we have both leadership and hope to guide ourselves.
Tim geddes
Huntington Beach
Happy to read Apodaca
I would like to share my appreciation for Patrice Apodacas’ courageous columns on the fight against hatred and bigotry in our communities. His voice, amplified by the Daily Pilot, is so important to hear, unlike what the national news tends to highlight about our challenges in Orange County.
Thank you very much for supporting her and giving her space and her work.
Susan seely
Balboa Island
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]