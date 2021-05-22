Mailbag: Businesses and Executives Can Lead Efforts to Expand Acceptance of OC Vaccines

I want to thank Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley for voting against the hiatus on the voluntary program to develop a digital recording of COVID-19 vaccination. I was so sorry to hear about the hundreds of uninformed protesters, including those who compare the development of this practical service to the horrors of the Nazi extermination of Jews. Such digital recording is extremely popular with hard-hit hospitality and entertainment industries locally and globally. This technology will make it much easier to open our city, state and country to travel and attend events with ease and security. (Note that even though I have been fully vaccinated since March and have no symptoms, I will still be required to test for the coronavirus when I return to California after an upcoming trip to Mexico.)

I appreciate that we have at least one clairvoyant supervisor who is not afraid to stand up for our rights to safely open our businesses by willingly sharing that we have been vaccinated not only to protect ourselves from COVID-19, but to prevent its spread.

Lorraine Crawford

Huntington Beach

In the absence of a full court press from local businesses and the local Republican Party, I’m concerned Orange County may not achieve collective immunity by July 4 (Vaccine resistance could hamper the July 4 collective immunity goal of Orange Countys, Daily Pilot, May 16).

What would this campaign on the bridge look like? Consider this: First off, Ralphs, Gelsons, Whole Foods, Mothers Market, Stater Bros. and Trader Joes match the Pavilions offer of 10% off groceries with proof of vaccination. Second, OC’s fast food giants In-N-Out, Carls Jr., Del Taco, and Taco Bell are offering free burgers and tacos to patrons who take their photos; third, Vans, a local shoe industry leader from coast to coast, is producing a special vaccine series. fourth, the Angels join the Dodgers by offering 20% ​​off tickets; and finally, the Orange Countys Republican Party is publicly urging its 500,000 loyalists to over 40% of them who say they are reluctant to get the vaccine to roll up their sleeves. Imagine 200,000 GOP voters walking around proudly with bandages on their shoulders by the fourth.

Across the country, the New York Yankees and the National Football League have joined Target, Krispy Kreme, White Castle, Budweiser, Nathans Hot Dogs and many other companies offering fans and customers incentives to get their COVID-shots. 19.

Orange County has a vital role to play in helping to obtain collective immunity as quickly as possible.

Denny freidenrich

Laguna beach

Mayor Carr is a beacon of light

Kudos to columnist Patrice Apodaca for his much needed positive crackdown on hate and bigotry (Apodaca: 3 Orange County Residents Fighting the Spread of Hate, Daily Pilot, May 16) as it affects my hometown of Huntington Beach. I am delighted that she chose Kim Carr as one of her positive role models. In this chaotic year of challenges to our city’s reputation, Mayor Carr has been a beacon of light against many of the dark forces of negativity and turmoil that have plagued Surf City since January 6. as head of our local government this year. We are also fortunate to have her as a strong representative of the community who can effectively respond to the needs of our citizens. We still have a tough road to deal with the fallout from all the social and political ills we face, but it is heartwarming to know that we have both leadership and hope to guide ourselves.

Tim geddes

Huntington Beach

Happy to read Apodaca

I would like to share my appreciation for Patrice Apodacas’ courageous columns on the fight against hatred and bigotry in our communities. His voice, amplified by the Daily Pilot, is so important to hear, unlike what the national news tends to highlight about our challenges in Orange County.

Thank you very much for supporting her and giving her space and her work.

Susan seely





Balboa Island

