Why MODOK is the perfect show to conclude Marvel TV’s legacy





MODOK was the last show from the now-defunct Marvel TV Studios, but it was the perfect final show to top it off due to its unique nature.

Marvel’s newMODOK series on Huluis, the perfect way to conclude the legacy of the now defunct Marvel Television. Starring Patton Oswalt in the lead role, the ten-part series produced and written by Oswalt and Jordan Blum is a hilarious, satirical take on the Marvel Universe, focusing on the struggles and wacky suburban life of AIM’s MODOK. , which was one of the strangest. Marvel villains already. As such, he was highly regarded by critics and fans alike for his comedy and dynamic storytelling, allowing Marvel Television to end on a high note. In the past, Marvel Television was responsible for the production of series such as Netflix. Defenders,spinoffs such asThe punisher, as well as ABCAgents of SHIELD, continuing the adventures of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson after the events of the firstAvengers movie. However, the decision has been made in recent years that serial production will fall directly under Marvel Studios’ oversight, with new projects being released on Disney + with shows such asWandaVision andFalcon and the Winter Soldier. While there had been initial plans for Marvel Television to produce other comedy series alongsideMODOKinvolving characters such as Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, Tigra, and Dazzler (culminating in a crossover event titledThe delinquants),MODOK is the only series that has seen the light of day. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Upcoming Disney + TV Show From Marvel Studios Now,MODOK is the latest series officially produced by Marvel Television, resulting in a very different and intentionally ridiculous series for the studio. With dynamic storytelling techniques such as the use of stop motion and an all-star voice cast,MODOKis an incredibly unique project set in the Marvel Universe (despiteMODOK not being MCU canon). It features a slew of hilarious comedies, comedic references both big and small, plus a solid amount of heart and dimension for many characters that go beyond just the MODOK itself, each of its new members. family in particular having time to shine. as well as. Marvel Television has certainly seen its ups and downs over the years. While shows likeDaredevil andPunisher have been much appreciated and adored, other series such asInhuman or Iron fist were widely considered to be Marvel’s lowest-rated shows. Likewise, shows who used to have great ties to the MCU such as Agents of SHIELD found themselves losing many of those connections as the Infinity Saga neared its epic conclusion, in large part due to the differences in production schedules at two different studios, which made it difficult combined with the secrecy surrounding the third and the fourthAvengers movies. All that being said,MODOKshould definitely be marked in the winning category, crowning the legacy of Marvel Television. MODOK is very different from previous Marvel Television offerings, but it’s also one of its most popular. While it’s absolutely ridiculous in its antics and comedy, it also has a solid basic storyline that unfolds throughout, making it a series that Marvel fans should definitely watch if only to see it sing. MODOK Blind third eye“Semi-Charmed Life” with the Super Adaptoid. All things considered, Marvel Television may be gone, but it certainly broke down with Marvel. MODOKstreaming now on Hulu. More: Marvel Television Was A Bigger Hit Than You Think Sebastian Stan shares another look at his transformation from Tommy Lee

About the Author Kevin erdmann

(1272 Articles published)

Kevin Erdmann is one of the editors of Screen Rant. With a major in Film Studies and a minor in Comic Book and Cartoon Studies from UofO, Kevin is pretty sure he’s writing for the right site. Although Kevin is a huge Marvel fan, he also loves Batman because he is Batman and strongly believes that Han shot first. Disney also shares much of its fan patronage. Previously, Kevin was a writer for ComicsVerse.com. Kevin lives in Oregon with his wonderful wife and spooky cat who is no doubt plotting his demise. More from Kevin Erdmann







