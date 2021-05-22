Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to late husband Prince Philip with sentimental jewelry





In an official engagement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II honored Prince Philip in a very sentimental way, wearing one of her favorite pieces of jewelry her late husband gave her. In the photos from her visit, the Queen can be seen wearing her “Scarab” brooch which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966. The ornamental brooch was designed by Andrew Grima and crafted in yellow gold with ruby ​​and diamond embellishments . Elizabeth paired the brooch with a pearl necklace and earrings, a dark red coat with a black collar, and a matching red flower hat. Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021. Steve Parsons / AFP – Getty Images According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen visited the company of HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier she named in 2014, to bid them farewell ahead of the ship’s first operational voyage. The “Scarab” brooch is made of gold with ornaments of rubies and diamonds. Steve Parsons / AFP – Getty Images The Queen has worn the centerpiece over the years at various events and for special appearances. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on July 15, 1966. Elizabeth then wore the “Scarab” brooch with a light blue coat. George Freston / Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty In 2017, when she and her husband celebrated 70 years together, they released a series of portraits, and in these, the Queen wore the special brooch. In April, Philip, the oldest husband in British history and then the oldest member of the royal family, died at the age of 99. The Queen continued her tradition of sending letters to the love of her life at her funeral, held a week after her death. She wrote a note, which appeared to read in part, “I love you. She was placed with a crown on top of her casket during the funeral service. Related:

