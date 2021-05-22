5 Fire Force characters Izuku Midoriya can defeat (& 5 he can’t)

My Hero Academia is the story of Deku as he trains to become the greatest superhero of all time. Throughout Deku’s journey through the manga, the character broke and pounded his body while growing stronger after each encounter. However, with every improvement he makes, Deku just keeps fighting stronger opponents from now on, and it’s not easy to see where he stands compared to other characters in the franchise.

For example,Fire forcehas characters who are heroes in their own right, and the character Shinra has become very influential as the manga continues its serialization. It’s interesting to compare the two franchises as it could show where Deku is currently in terms of potency compared to theFire forcethrow away. These are five characters Deku can defeat at his current power level and five characters he has no hope of defeating at the moment. Please note that the main spoilers for both My Hero Academia and Fire force manga will be in this article.

ten Loss – Maki Oze

Maki Oze is one of the most powerful characters in Company 8 of the Fire force manga because of his exceptional fighting skills. She is a second generation fire user who can control flames from a great distance. Maki can fight multiple opponents and the experienced Flail soldier with minimal difficulty. She commands fire spirits in conjunction with a pair of weapons that she can bring to her spirits.

These weapons called Iron Owls give Maki a boost in his offensive abilities and benefit his defenses against multiple opponents. However, as impressive as it is, it doesn’t offer much against Deku, who can use a unique and powerful set of abilities. In addition to his immense physical boost with one for all, Deku can use a black whip, float, and smokescreen to counter some of Maki’s abilities that are limited to fire. Deku’s danger sensing ability will also allow him to dodge and weave whatever Maki throws at him.

9 I can’t – Benimaru

Despite Deku’s recent power buff in the manga, it’s unlikely to be enough against Benimaru, who is the strongest officer in the world. Fire force manga.

While Benimarumight doesn’t receive a one-for-all direct hit at full power, he does have enough stamina to fight with lower percentages. Not only that, but Benimaru’s immense control in physical, defensive, and versatile maneuvers surpasses anything Deku can offer him both up close and at long range.

8 Defeat -Tamaki

Tamaki was initially part of Company One before joining Eighth Company during the events of Fire force. Similar to Deku, Tamaki assesses the situation before acting and can plan her next course of action whenever she’s in the middle of a fight. Tamaki’s nekomata ability allows him to conjure flames that grant him cat-like limbs, such as a tail or claws.

While this gives Tamaki enhanced agility and offensive ability, like a flame that can pierce walls, it still doesn’t compare to what Deku can do. Deku can keep up with Tamaki’s agility while offering more strength, and his sense of danger allows him to dodge any potential threats Tamaki might expose, even with his tactical mind.

7 I can’t – Dragon

Arguably one of the most powerful characters in Fire force, Dragon is a durable monster who can use its flames to create armor or blow fire against enemies. Dragon’s durability is so sturdy that it can withstand direct hits from a plasma sword and survive a beam blast equal to a nuclear weapon that sent it through space.

As powerful as Deku is at full strength, it is unlikely that he currently has the physical abilities necessary to make Dragon flinch. Deku can have various abilities, and his sense of danger can come in handy, but that would only delay the inevitable compared to Dragon power.

6 Loss – Takehisa

Takehisa worked in the military before joining Eighth Company as a top sniper. He’s fit enough and capable of melee combat whenever the need arises. However, Takehisa favors long-range action above all else, as her powers allow her to control the force of her fuel, essentially controlling the speed of the bullet fired.

Takehisa can also control the trajectory of the ball, making it dangerous for her opponents to dodge. However, Deku has previously battled a similar character named Lady Nagant, who is not only the best sniper in the world. My Hero Academia universe for now, but his talent may surprise Deku despite his sense of danger. Takehisa may have different tips, but that’s not enough to stop Deku.

5 I can’t – Arthur

Arthur Boyle may appear to be a child due to his medieval complex, but his abilities as an officer make him one of the most powerful characters in Fire force. Arthur is currently fighting Dragon in the manga, established earlier as very durable and tough thanks to his flames. Arthur can withstand most Dragon blows while still being one of the few characters who can pierce Dragon’s indestructible body.

This means that anything Deku can possibly throw at him in terms of strength wouldn’t do much unless it was a 100% hit. Arthur is also quick enough to react to Dragon and Shinra, who is arguably even faster than Deku, and his word can pass through most forms of matter with ease.

4 Defeat – Karim

Karim is an experienced and extinct member of society one in the Fire force universe. He has the unique ability to collect fire from any external source and turn it into ice with his weapon.

As a strategist, Karim can think on the fly and create a plan to help him against any opponent, whether human or infernal. However, Deku fought against Karim and someone more powerful than him through Shoto Todoroki.

3 I can’t -Sho

Sho is Shinra’s tragic younger brother kidnapped by the dressed in white because of his latent potential. Shois is a powerful swordsman who is also incredibly fast, as he can catch up with Joker and defeat Arthur and his brother in one fell swoop.

However, Sho’s trump card is his cut universe which allows him to slow down time to a large extent. Nothing Deku can use with his powers and abilities can counter Sho’s ability to slow down time. Once the universe is cut off, Deku can no longer hope to survive whatever Sho might throw at him.

2 Defeat – Akitaru Obi

Akitaru Obi is the beloved Captain of Company 8 in the Fire force universe, whose optimistic values ​​and desire to save others make it a favorite among the cast. Akitaru enjoys training because of his lack of powers, and he can be one of the strongest physical figures in a world filled with pyrokinetic superhumans.

However, his lack of powers and muscular physique won’t do much damage against Deku, whose power group dwarfs anything Akitaru can achieve. Deku’s versatile abilities such as the sense of danger and the full hood will destroy anything Akitaru can physically offer.

1 I can’t – Shinra

Shinra is the main character of Fire force, whose firebending is prodigious and comparable to the strongest characters in the manga. Shinra’s maneuverability rivals Deku’s full cowl, and his hysterical power makes his speed unmatched.

However, that doesn’t compare to Shinra’s ability to move at the speed of light, which means Deku has virtually no meter, even with a sense of danger and at full speed.

