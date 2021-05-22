Tamarack Resort will operate the elevator seven days a week during the summer





The resort will also offer a larger fleet of boats on Cascade Lake and inaugural events at the Village.

TAMARACK, Idaho Tamarack Resort announced Friday that the ski lifts will operate seven days a week for hiking and mountain biking throughout the summer of 2021. The lifts will operate from June 11 through September 11. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The resort will also offer a larger fleet of boats on Cascade Lake and inaugural events at the Village. An outdoor World Ax Throwing Leauge regulation arena will also be open at the Village and will include four lanes with two targets each. Many other special events will take place at various locations in the resort: A new intermediate flow trail for downhill mountain bikers will be completed in mid-summer. The mile-long trail will feature wide berms and jumps designed to be the most fun for advanced runners while being friendly for less experienced runners. When complete, the region’s only full-service trail park will feature a total of 38 ski-lift and cross-country ski trails (covering 27 miles of trails) as well as a base jump park offering multiple jumps. on ramp for all ages and skill levels.

An 18-hole disc golf course with ski lifts will be completed in mid-summer.

The free weekly outdoor summer concert series returns to the amphitheater on Thursday evenings, starting July 1 Special mountain events Mid-mountain mixology course: June 16 and 30, July 14 and 28, August 25 and September 1

Northwest Cup Mountain Bike Series: June 25-27

Mid-mountain Meteor Festival: August 11 to 12 via a night lift on Tamarack Express Jet ski rentals will be available at Tamarack’s Waterfront Cabana on Cascade Lake. This is in addition to a larger fleet of surf and pontoon boats, as well as non-motorized kayaks and paddleboards.

Special events on the lake

Free fireworks on May 29 and July 3 right off the shore of Tamarack Waterfront on Cascade Lake

Elopement on the lake: June 29 A new outdoor ax throwing arena near the village roundabout

Rental of new Kona downhill mountain bikes and e-bikes

Free live music every Tuesday evening

Happy hours, wine specials and themed patio nights at The Reserve Summer Express Cards: preloaded day tickets for reduced access to the Bike Park

RFID doors installed at the base of the Tamarack Express to improve rapid access to elevators

Stay & Play Packages: Discounted Tamarack Accommodation & Jug Mountain Golf

The inaugural season of the SKY Pass: free access to ski lifts for local students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 Summer at the Tamarack Resort will officially begin on Friday, May 28. More information can be found here. Check out the latest news from Treasure Valley and State of Gems in our YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

