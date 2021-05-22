Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

Of all the actors in Everybody Loves Raymond, who is most loved on Instagram? Here are the best actors, ranked by followers.

While Everyone loves Raymond hasn’t aired for over 15 years, it’s still considered a staple on sitcoms. It has many characteristics of the late ’90s genre as it focuses on a middle class family that many real people can relate to. Although the show has been over for many years, it still has a strong fan base, and some of the cast are still well known while others never did much after the show ceased to be. waves.

It is also important to note that many of the main actors and actresses of the series have passed away. Doris Roberts, who played Marie Barone, died in 2016 while Peter Boyle, who played Frank Barone, died in 2006. They were both rather iconic stars that fans around the world still miss. However, there are plenty of major players on Instagram.

7 Ray Romano: no public social media

Ray Romano is arguably the most famous actor in the series, and he also played the main character of Ray Barone. Ray Romano has starred in many television series since and is still a household name for many Americans. However, the actor notably has no social media. While some stars are on one platform but not another, Romano has no public social media accounts. Fans would really like him to do because he’s such a famous comedian.

6 Andy Kindler: 1,679 subscribers

Andy Kindler might not be the most recognizable name among fans of the show, but they probably know him as Ray Barones’ colleague and friend Andy. Oddly enough, the actor and the character have the same first name. Andy Kindler is a comedian, and while he may not have that many followers, he has had a successful career. He helped The daily show in the past. Andy posts selfies as well as photos from his daily life.

5 Madylin Sweeten: 7,552 subscribers

One interesting thing about the cast of Everybody Loves Raymond is that all of the kids were played by kids from the same family. So Ray and Debras’ children were actually bonded in real life. While twins Sawyer and Sullivan do not have a public profile, Madylin, who played Ally, is on Instagram.

Her page seems very down to earth as she mainly posts things from her daily life, including selfies, photos of pets, and photos of her partner. Her Instagram posts are just her unfiltered life.

4 Monica Horan Rosenthal: 20.9k subscribers

While Amy may not have been a major cast member at first, she is very memorable. She became a staple of the series over the following seasons after the character married Robert, and she brought some stability to the otherwise chaotic Barone family. Monica Horan Rosenthal has a good number of followers and she is also married to the creator of Everyone loves Raymond, Phil Rosenthal. She posts numerous photos of herself, her husband and her family, and sometimes even return photos from the series.

3 Brad Garrett: 44.3k subscribers

The show wouldn’t have been as good or loved without Robert Barone, and while he might have been jealous of his brother, he was a hilarious character because of his insecurities. Brad Garrett has a huge following on Instagram, and he’s always best known for the role.

Brad posts a lot of photos of himself and is also quite active in posting for social causes he believes in. He definitely uses Instagram as a platform to promote and spread the word about the things that are important to him.

2 Patricia Heaton: 187k subscribers

Other than Ray, Debra is the most famous character of Everyone loves Raymond, and many people will recognize Patricia Heaton right away. After the series ended, she also played the role of Another Mother for many years on the sitcom, The middle. She’s varying things up on her Instagram account by posting selfies, kitchen photos and plenty of back cast photos. Fans of the show really love seeing all of her posts talking about the experience of playing Debra.

1 Phil Rosenthal: 270,000 subscribers

While Phil Rosenthal wasn’t an actor on the show, he was the creator and showrunner, and he also has the most followers out of everyone involved with Everybody Loves Raymond. He often posts photos with his wife, Monica, as well as many other photos of his family and everyday life. He also frequently posts on his food documentary, Somebody Feed Phil, and he shows moments behind the scenes as he tries food from around the world.

