Entertainment
Solos on Amazon Prime Video: discreet science fiction brings an extraordinary episode
The concept of Solos, Amazon Prime Video’s new sci-fi series, ignites no fires: well-known actors deliver monologues in a confined setting to a loosely connected anthology.
Of the three episodes watched for this review (all seven were released on Video premium now), the results are mixed. Anne Hathaway stars in the first in the series – and she walks out of the park, with a charming, curvy, and surprisingly dark ride on a woman solving time travel in her basement. The Black Mirror atmosphere is strong.
The Hathaway episode is directed by Zach Braff and written by David Weil, who created Amazon’s Hunters and came up with the idea of a sci-fi anthology, exploring the power of human connection through an element of light science fiction. Focus on light.
While the show’s confined settings each have a distinct and refined feel, the next two 30-minute episodes, starring Anthony Mackie and Helen Mirren respectively, are less exciting – lowering the pace and relying more on the power of reflection. personal than on the wacky time travel fun.
In Mackie’s case, her character Tom sits in an elegant living room, pondering her life with what appears to be her identical twin (also played by Mackie). At the end, it’s subtly revealed why his counterpart needs this information. Yet in order to feel that human connection, you actually have to listen to what is being said. In other words, you’d better not have an eye on your phone.
The same goes for the Mirren episode. His character Peg is a “senior” selected for a study of space travel in the not too distant future. She sits in a pod traveling through space, with an AI to keep her company. They discuss why she signed up for the study, Peg reflects on her love life, her disappointments, and the complex reasons she left it all behind.
It all feels like watching rambling monologues in a room, rather than thrilling stories with a beginning, middle, and end. Despite the quality of the cast, their characters’ personal accomplishments don’t exactly take off from the screen. Your mileage for the rest of the series may depend on how much you like the actor and what his character says about himself.
The only exception is Leah. The character of Hathaway, whose makeshift time travel lab in his basement is stunning. A colorful, psychedelic basement that looks like it was inspired by Joyce’s ‘crazy wall’ of Christmas lights from Stranger Things and Back to the Future gadgets.
Leah’s wish to travel to the future sounds familiar – but then psychic! This thread and others are pulled in startling directions, giving a brilliant Hathaway the task of dealing with a range of emotional states, from the mad scientist to the light millennial to the desperate girl. With all of his time travel movie references, you don’t know where his self-conscious story is going and that helps make him the best of the bunch.
The other episodes could have used that feeling of fun. Still, if you’re a fan of Mackie and Mirren, along with Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, and Nicole Beharie, their stories will give you plenty of intimate facetime.
Plus, Morgan Freeman’s mellow tones tell the story of the start of each entry, teasing a psychological idea. This is one of the greatest strengths of Solos. While that involves a lot of listening to someone talking, at least the show focuses on the human element that drives its simplistic sci-fi.
All Solos episodes are now available on Amazon Prime Video.
New movies coming in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more
See all the pictures
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]