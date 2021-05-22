Solos on Amazon Prime Video: discreet science fiction brings an extraordinary episode

Amazon Prime Video



The concept of Solos, Amazon Prime Video’s new sci-fi series, ignites no fires: well-known actors deliver monologues in a confined setting to a loosely connected anthology.

Of the three episodes watched for this review (all seven were released on Video premium now), the results are mixed. Anne Hathaway stars in the first in the series – and she walks out of the park, with a charming, curvy, and surprisingly dark ride on a woman solving time travel in her basement. The Black Mirror atmosphere is strong.

The Hathaway episode is directed by Zach Braff and written by David Weil, who created Amazon’s Hunters and came up with the idea of ​​a sci-fi anthology, exploring the power of human connection through an element of light science fiction. Focus on light.

While the show’s confined settings each have a distinct and refined feel, the next two 30-minute episodes, starring Anthony Mackie and Helen Mirren respectively, are less exciting – lowering the pace and relying more on the power of reflection. personal than on the wacky time travel fun.

In Mackie’s case, her character Tom sits in an elegant living room, pondering her life with what appears to be her identical twin (also played by Mackie). At the end, it’s subtly revealed why his counterpart needs this information. Yet in order to feel that human connection, you actually have to listen to what is being said. In other words, you’d better not have an eye on your phone.

The same goes for the Mirren episode. His character Peg is a “senior” selected for a study of space travel in the not too distant future. She sits in a pod traveling through space, with an AI to keep her company. They discuss why she signed up for the study, Peg reflects on her love life, her disappointments, and the complex reasons she left it all behind.

It all feels like watching rambling monologues in a room, rather than thrilling stories with a beginning, middle, and end. Despite the quality of the cast, their characters’ personal accomplishments don’t exactly take off from the screen. Your mileage for the rest of the series may depend on how much you like the actor and what his character says about himself.

The only exception is Leah. The character of Hathaway, whose makeshift time travel lab in his basement is stunning. A colorful, psychedelic basement that looks like it was inspired by Joyce’s ‘crazy wall’ of Christmas lights from Stranger Things and Back to the Future gadgets.

Leah’s wish to travel to the future sounds familiar – but then psychic! This thread and others are pulled in startling directions, giving a brilliant Hathaway the task of dealing with a range of emotional states, from the mad scientist to the light millennial to the desperate girl. With all of his time travel movie references, you don’t know where his self-conscious story is going and that helps make him the best of the bunch.

The other episodes could have used that feeling of fun. Still, if you’re a fan of Mackie and Mirren, along with Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, and Nicole Beharie, their stories will give you plenty of intimate facetime.

Plus, Morgan Freeman’s mellow tones tell the story of the start of each entry, teasing a psychological idea. This is one of the greatest strengths of Solos. While that involves a lot of listening to someone talking, at least the show focuses on the human element that drives its simplistic sci-fi.

All Solos episodes are now available on Amazon Prime Video.