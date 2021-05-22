Morgan Wallen back on stage in Nashville, eligible for some CMA nominations

Things appear to be improving for Morgan Wallen, the controversial country star who faced backlash after being filmed earlier this year shouting a racial slur drunk.

Wallen, 28, apologized for his actions via social media – in a video and four-page letter posted to Instagram – and said he took a career break to spend time reflecting and to improve. In April, Wallen announced that he would not be performing on the previously announced dates for the Luke Bryans Proud to Be Right Here tour. Appearances at the festival are also over, Wallen said.

Still, the singer took the stage this week and sang a few songs at Kid Rocks bar in Nashville. Fans shared photos and videos of Wallens’ performance on social media on Wednesday, showing Wallen – clad in shorts and a back-facing cap – singing Wasted on You and Whiskey Glasses.

Although the singer sometimes sounded a rusty mite, the crowd on the spot – Kid Rocks Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse at 221 Broadway – applauded him enthusiastically and sang enthusiastically. One of those present was Madison Jade, who is passing @madisonnduriee on Instagram.

John Stone, a Nashville musician who performs with bar house band Kid Rocks, also shared videos of Wallens’ performance.

Morgan Wallen took to the stage with us last night at Kid Rocks Bar in Nashville, TN, Stone said via her Youtube channel. The crowd has gone mad! (Stone shared more videos from the event on Facebook, and can be found on Instagram.)

More videos of Wallens’ performance and the crowd interaction can be found on TikTok. One fan obviously had a seat near the stage, as evidenced by his videos on @kayla_sullivann. Six clips posted there were popular, drawing 93,000 views to 432,000 views each as of Saturday afternoon.

Wallen got another piece of good news this week, even though he’s not back. the Country Music Association decided he was eligible for certain CMA Awards nominations in 2021, if they involve collaborations with other people. Wallen is, however, disqualified from nominations as a solo artist.

Essentially, any category where the award goes to his or her collaborating producer or writer will be left open for the singer and his work to be nominated, a Variety report mentionned. But he is disqualified for any awards that would be his own, including what would be considered the top two awards for a star in his role, artist of the year and male singer of the year.

The rowdy singers have been in the hot water since February 2, when TMZ posted a video of him stumbling outside his house, screaming with friends, throwing F-bombs and using the N word. The clip, visibly taken by a neighbors security camera, caused outrage in the music world and set the tone soaring career of Wallens on hold.

Major streaming services removed Wallens ‘music from their playlists, singers’ label Big Loud suspended it indefinitely and it was dropped by talent agency WME. The Academy of Country Music too crossed out Wallen participation and eligibility for the ACM Awards this year.

Dick Clark Productions, producer of the Billboard Music Awards, said Wallen was not welcome at the ceremony this year, despite being a finalist for six BBMAs in five categories.

Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on mapping, Dick Clark Productions said in an April statement. As his recent conduct does not correspond to our fundamental values, we will not include it in the program for any reason whatsoever (performance, presentation, acceptance). It’s heartwarming and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking action on his anti-racism journey and starting to do meaningful work. We plan to assess his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.

Wallen apologized for his actions in a lengthy video posted Feb. 10 on Instagram, citing the Bible and saying he was on the road to sobriety. Wallen said he had reflected on his behavior, talked with black leaders and taken steps to improve himself.

In the meantime, fans have made their allegiance to Wallen clear, supporting his new album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The album, released on January 8, passed 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Now, after 18 weeks, Dangerous is in second place. The record had an even better run on the Billboards Country Albums chart – 15 weeks at No.1 – and again holds the top spot this week.

I’ve read stories about what some of these songs mean to some of you, and frankly, it’s the best payoff ever, Wallen said in his Instagram letter. I had to write some of these songs to get them out of my heart, so seeing them land in yours makes me feel connected to you. A feeling that I think we all long for. 2020 man, what a difficult year for so many people. For me, my difficult year continued until 2021. I made mistakes, solved them and apologized because I was so sorry and made amends.

Two alcohol-related incidents put Wallen on the public radar last year, and not in a good way.

In October 2020, he was caught flouting coronavirus protocols while partying in Tuscaloosa after a University of Alabama football game. Videos on TikTok showed him posing with fans in T-Town on October 3, punching down, kissing girls, playing guitar, and rejoicing in an extremely reckless manner. The clips showed Wallen in a bar, at a house party, in the backseat of a fan car and more, avoiding masks or social distancing.

Although he apologized on Instagram and admitted he had something to do to grow up, Wallen has taken career consequences. He was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 10, but the producers dropped him as a musical guest on the show.

Jack White served as a last-minute replacement. Wallen received a makeup date on SNL in early December and ridiculed the Tuscaloosa incident by appearing in a skit during the show.

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested outside Kid Rocks bar for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. At the time, Wallen posted a tweet that said he and his friends were playing with each other and meant no harm.