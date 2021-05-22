High Altitude Society: Vail Valley businesswomen meet at the Westin Riverfront Resort





Businesswomen from Vail Valley recently gathered at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa to hear a presentation on “Leadership and Working with Committees, Boards and Boards of Directors” by Lisa Mattis, CEO of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis .

Betty Ann Woodland / Daily Special Mattis discussed important core values, relationship fundamentals, communication skills, and resilience methods needed to maximize effectiveness when working with volunteer leadership groups. We’re going to discuss the tough things to do when people disagree, how to keep your cool during difficult and crucial conversations, how to get people to build consensus and hold their heads up high through it all. .. every time, Mattis said. Vail Valley Business Women Board Members Leah Mayer and Danita Dempsey enjoy a lovely evening on the Riverside Terrace at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa during a recent VVBW in-person meeting with a presentation by Lisa Mattis , CEO of Can Do Multiple Sclerosis.

Betty Ann Woodland / Daily Special Mattis has spent a decade leading the national advancement and scholarship of Outward Bound USA. She has also led Big City Mountaineers as General Manager and sits on the Can Do MS Board of Directors, as well as many other local and regional boards and committees past and present. She lives in Avon and enjoys biking, teaching skiing and volunteering in our communities. VVBW was honored to welcome Mattis and learn more about his leadership strategies and vision for working with committees, boards and boards. VVBW thanked the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon for hosting the gathering at Riverside Terrace and looks forward to creating more opportunities to make new business contacts, generate leads and connect with friends. Emily Thompson, VVBW member, was pleased with the turnout. It’s wonderful to have everyone back in person to do some networking and learn more about how to lead and influence. We really look forward to the quick networking event in June, which will also take place in person, as will upcoming meetings as we move forward, Thompson said. The VVBW organization is dedicated to the advancement and future growth of professional women in the Vail Valley and has evolved to support our ever-changing community. For more information on memberships and networking events to promote your business or organization to local women, please visit http://www.vvbw.org . Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local events and parties of all kinds. She can be reached at [email protected] .

