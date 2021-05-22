Charu Asopa Sen announces pregnancy: I am very careful, because going to the hospital even for a normal check-up is very scary in the middle of the pandemic





Actor Charu Asopa Sen is on cloud nine. She took to Instagram on Friday to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans and also flaunted her baby bump. With a lot of excitement, she tells us, it’s an incredible feeling, I am very overwhelmed. So many mental and physical changes are taking place in the body, there is something new every day. Remembering the day she first heard the news, she says, I remember I was shaking in the bathroom and couldn’t even get out for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev (Sen, husband) and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express himself. It was late at night, we weren’t sure if we should tell the family or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30 p.m. I wish I had recorded their expressions. They were all so happy. When asked if she and Rajeev were talking about whether the baby would be a boy or a girl and she laughed, Abhi tak aisa kuchh nahi socha. It will be a surprise and we want it to continue. Currently in Bikaner, Rajasthan in his maayka, the actor is also delighted that the baby is arriving in November, around the birthday of his sister-in-law, actor Sushmita Sens. The pandemic, however, is causing her to take extra precautions, she admits. Even when I have to go to the hospital for a normal exam, it is very scary, especially for pregnant women. My first trimester was such that the doctors told me that if I took Covid at that time there was no cure for it. Therefore, you have to be very careful. Even when I came to my maayka, I was careful all the time and wore a double mask, Asopa shares. She admits that she had trouble eating early in the pregnancy. People say you have cravings, but I was just talking with my mom that I didn’t have anything like that before. The aroma of the food made me vomit. The last few weeks have been horrible, but things are starting to work out now, she looks relieved. ott: 10: ht-tv_listing-desktop





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos