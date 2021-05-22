Pleasant Valley students receive artistic awards – Times News Online





The talented arts students of Pleasant Valley High School were honored on May 12 with the Performing and Visual Arts Awards. Pieces of glass, pastels, pencil drawings, sculptures and digital artwork were on display in a gallery located in the hallway of the auditorium. Piano music performed by Ryan Anderson provided a calming backdrop as family, friends and award winners strolled through the exhibits. This has been an incredible year, said art teacher George Boudman. He said on days the school was far away he would wake up and get 15 emails from students full of ideas and questions, he said. We have had some of the most amazing conversations, whether in class or through Zoom. It has become such a dialogue about art. The awards event was kicked off by PVHS Ceremony Director Matthew Triolo, who mentioned he had a cameo in the schools production of Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus. With encouragement from art and drama teacher Dan Mulligan, Triolo shared his vocal talents and broke out in the song Belle from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast. A veteran of the stage, Triolo played the role of Gaston in the musical when he was in high school. After reliving the past a bit, Triolo introduced inaugural award presenter Dan Mulligan for the theater and music awards. Mulligan said his wife, Marcie Mulligan, who works with him on the school’s drama and musical productions, couldn’t be there, so he presented on her behalf. This year’s drama production was Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus. The winners were: Outstanding Male Actor in a Play – Anthony Long; Outstanding Female Actor in a Play – Gabrielle Larregui; Outstanding Male Supporting Actor in One Play – Aidan Sawyer, and; Outstanding Female Supporting Actor in a Play – Jeanna DiAngelis. This spring’s musical was Guys and Dolls. The winners were: Outstanding Male Actor in a Musical – Jaxon Havens; Outstanding Female Actor in a Musical – Madison Jackson and Aubrey Sawyer; Outstanding Male Supporting Actor in a Musical – Jozef Janak; Outstanding Female Supporting Actor in a Musical – Isabella Lindner, and; Outstanding Ensemble Actor in a Musical – Jamari Meade. Next are the rewards for the Shakeys Players led by teacher Vanessa Fego. The group performs works written by William Shakespeare. This year they played Macbeth. The winners were: Best Actor – Ryan Anderson; Best Actress – Gianna Moreo; Best Supporting Actor – Alexander Baldwin; Assistant Director – Madison ONeill; Service to Shakeys – Michael Baldwin, Oliver Lampke and Lyndsay Mann, and; Battle Captains – Ryan Anderson, Anthony Long and Gianna Moreo. Group director James DeVivo then came to the podium with a list of students who excelled in instrumental performance. The prices for instrumental music went to: Exceptional soloist in the brass band – Caroline Wraga; Outstanding soloist in the jazz group – Cameron Garmony; Outstanding Performance on a Brass Instrument – Ryan Anderson; Outstanding Performance on a Wind Instrument – Conner Makara; Outstanding Performance on a Percussion Instrument – Jamie Clevenger; Outstanding Leadership in Instrumental Music – Kyli Ramsay, et; Most Improved Instrumental Musician – Alexandra Gabriel. Choir director Christina Shoemaker was next and presented the choir awards. The recipients were: Outstanding Soprano Performance – Joanna Celia; Outstanding Viola Performance – Madison Jackson; Outstanding Tenor Performance – Kaed Wills; Outstanding Bass Performance – Brian Wawrzynski, et; Most Improved – Jazmin Garcia. Art teacher George Boudman presented most of the awards on behalf of the art department. The department also includes Elizabeth Negron and Mulligan, who presented the National Art Honor Society’s Outstanding Service Award. Boudman said there were too many deserving students, so several of the categories had multiple visual arts award winners. They include: Creativity / mixed media – Christopher Wimmer, Jaclyn James and Victoria Moscicki; Digital Art – Caleb DeSanto, Madison Gaddy and Estera Plis; Drawing and Painting – Madison Jackson, Lishka Soto-Semidey and Aurora Cruci; Artistic exploration – Sage Frey, Kailyn Haughton, Julie Moyer; Most Promising Young Artist – Grade 10: Lishka Soto-Semidey, Grade 9: Angelina Mollica; Best Overall Portfolio of Advanced Investments – Estera Plis, et; National Art Honor Society Outstanding Service Award – Shylah Healy. A man attending the performing and visual arts awards ceremony studies work in the gallery at Pleasant Valley High School. KRISTINE PORTER / TIMES NEWS A group of people stop to view and take photos of artwork in the gallery before the Performing and Visual Arts Awards Ceremony begins at Pleasant Valley High School. KRISTINE PORTER / TIMES NEWS Members of the award-winning Shakey’s Players pose for photos. The group of students perform Shakespeare plays at school. KRISTINE PORTER / TIMES NEWS







