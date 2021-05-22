CNN abandons Rick Santorum – Hollywood reporter





CNN ditched senior political commentator Rick Santorum, Hollywood journalist confirmed. A spokesperson for the network did not give details of the termination of the contract other than the split was official. Santorum, whose CNN title was a senior political commentator and who had been on the cable operator’s payroll as a political contributor since 2017, had been a guest and analyst throughout the presidential campaign and the 2020 general election. The former Republican senator had come under heavy criticism after making several controversial comments about Native Americans in late April at the Fight for Religious Freedom seminar, where he said the Pilgrims created a “blank slate” from ” nothing”. Santorum told the crowd, “We made a nation out of nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yeah, we have Native Americans, but frankly there isn’t a lot of Native American culture in American culture. He was born from the people who came here pursuing religious freedom. Santorum faced massive backlash over the statements, including from Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians. “Rick Santorum is a deranged and embarrassing racist who dishonors CNN and any other media company that provides him with a platform,” Sharp said in a declaration. “Broadcasting someone with their take on the Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust.” On May 4, Santorum appeared on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show and went back on his remarks, saying “I misspoke” and “I wasn’t trying to kick the Native Americans out.” He added, “They have a huge impact, especially in the West and many other parts of the country, where they have a huge impact on American culture. I was talking – and I misspoke in this regard – I was talking about the foundation and the principles embodied in the foundation. The way we treated Native Americans was horrible. Association of Native American Journalists strongly cautioned Native American and Alaskan reporters to work with CNN or apply for jobs at CNN after the comments. Alex Weprin contributed reporting.







