10 most accessible Dragon Ball episodes

Without a doubt,Dragon ballis one of the most popular and universally recognized anime of all time. Starting in 1986 and featuring several series filled with intense fight scenes, aliens from other planets, and a memorable cast of characters, this franchise follows the adventures of Goku and his friends as they face off against enemies. and protect their world.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: the most iconic scene of each main character

With a history spanning over 30 years, there are plenty of memorable moments that fans can remember as their favorites. Some episodes, however, have such profound significance for the Dragon ball story that they must be watched more than once.

ten The Secret of the Dragon Balls (Dragon Ball Episode 1)

For those who really want to get nostalgic for the show, it’s a good idea to watch the episode that started it all. Viewers are introduced to the legendary character Goku as a little boy, as well as the key female character Bulma. The Dragon Balls also make their first appearance, as Bulma explains their lore and wish-granting powers to Goku. The episode also introduces Emperor Pilaf, considered the first villain of the saga (though not the most intimidating).

9 Don’t anger the destroyer! A Thrilling Birthday Party (Dragon Ball Super Episode 6)

More recent Dragon ball fans will consider this episode to be a key episode to watch over and over. It features one of the newest and most powerful characters in the series, Beerus the God of Destruction. After defeating Goku in a previous battle, the ominous deity arrives on Earth with his companion Whis, crushing Bulmas’ birthday party. This episode highlights Beeruss’s weakness for delicious food, as well as Vegetas’ character growth throughout the series; instead of trying to prove himself as a warrior, he acts in a compliant manner in order to protect his loved ones.

8 Final Showdown (Dragon Ball Episode 122)

This is the penultimate episode of the famous King Piccolo arc in the original series. King Piccolo is the first alien threat on Earth at this point. After destroying the magic dragon, it looks like the villain has won and everything looks hopeless for the heroes.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: All Arcs From The Original Anime Ranked

However, Goku’s unstoppable fighting spirit ends up saving the day with a powerful Kamehameha propelling him through King Piccolo. This is also the episode where the long-term character Piccolo Jr. is created.

7 The Final Blow (Dragon Ball Episode 28)

For longtime fans, this episode brings the excitement of the famous World Martial Arts Tournament back to the early days of the franchise. Goku’s final round against Jackie Chun (Master Roshi in disguise) included Goku transforming into a monster monkey and Jackie Chun blowing up the moon in order to change him. With such astonishing energy consumption, the two fighters conclude with a dragging physical fight to determine the winner. This story is an excellent reminder of the real power of Master Roshi, despite his age.

6 A miraculous conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Till we Meet Again! (Dragon Ball Super Episode 131)

The most exciting saga of the new chapter of theDragon ball series is the Tournament of Power saga, which reaches its action-packed conclusion in this episode. The consequence of eliminating your team from this tournament is to eliminate your universe from existence. In order to save his universe from destruction, Goku fights with a resurrected Frieza against Jiren, the last representative of Universe 11. In a twist, Goku is not the winner of the tournament; this distinction goes to the competitor of the dark horse, Android 17.

5 Gohan’s Rage (Dragon Ball Z Episode 5)

This episode was the first indication of the power of Gokus’ son Gohan. When Goku is threatened by the Saiyan Raditz, Gohan surprises everyone with his strength and gravely injures the villain. This episode also provides the shocking moment when Goku, the main protagonist, is killed.

RELATED: Dragon Ball: Main Characters Ranked By Combat Ability

Fortunately, he was later resurrected thanks to the wishes expressed by the Dragon Balls. This is also the episode where the iconic character Vegeta is presented as an antagonist who wants to destroy the planet.

4 Goku vs. Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z Episode 24)

For fans who appreciate the long-standing rivalry between the good kid Goku and the arrogant Prince Vegeta, this is the episode to watch to see how it all begins. The two Saiyans fight to determine the fate of Earth, with powerful strikes and blasts of energy decimating the landscape around them. This battle perfectly represents the state of mind of the two warriors when they first met; Goku puts his faith in his training, while Vegeta believes his superior birth will help him win.

3 Another Super Saiyan? (Dragon Ball Z episode 120)

With the appearance of a strange young man capable of achieving the same Super Saiyan power as Goku, a whole new realm of possibilities opened up for the rest of the Saiyan characters in the series. This episode marks the first appearance of the future version of Trunks, who is soon revealed to be Bulma and Vegetas’ son. This also includes the ultimate demise of Frieza, who arrives on Earth to get revenge on Goku for defeating him on Namek.

2 Awakening (Dragon Ball Z Episode 185)

Gohan fans have this particular episode bookmarked as this is the moment when the full potential of young Saiyans is finally realized. Not being as motivated to fight as Goku and Vegeta, Gohan holds back when confronting Cell. It’s only when Cell sends his minions after his friends and family that Gohan lets go and unleashes his true power. He sends out the seven minions very quickly, leaving Cell and the other fighters in shock.

1 Finally transformed (Dragon Ball Z Episode 95)

If there is an episode in Dragon ball which defined the global franchise, it is this one. After apparently defeating iconic villain Frieza, Goku is enraged when Frieza reappears and blows up Krillin, Gokus’ best friend. When the evil emperor threatens to do the same with Gohan, this anger bursts into transformative power as Gokus’ black hair turns golden and he attains the legendary form of a Super Saiyan. This defining moment in the series is one that all fans old and new will want to revisit time and time again.

NEXT: Dragon Ball: What Your Favorite Character Says About You



following

Naruto: 10 characters fans would love to be friends with







About the Author