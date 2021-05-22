How Ta-Nehisi Coates inspired Barry Jenkins to write ‘Moonlight’ – The Hollywood Reporter





On May 10, Amazon Prime Video, in partnership with Film at Lincoln Center and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, hosted a private virtual event in support of the streamer’s new series. The Underground Railroad. He introduced Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and his star Thuso Mbedu in a chat moderated by bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who ended the 60-minute conversation with kindnesses that usually end such an event. . “I want to congratulate you both,” Coates offered, “like I said, it’s going to spark a discussion that, frankly, is going to be over the top. I really believe that you are going to be on your next projects and your projects after this and you will always hear about it. The Underground Railroad is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and follows a woman named Cora (Mbedu) as she seeks freedom from slavery on a plantation in Georgia via the Underground Railroad. After Coates’ compliments, Jenkins returned the favor. “By the way, for people watching, I have to show Ta-Nehisi a little bit of love,” he said, adding that the author was “the original. Medicine for melancholy stan ”, which was his first feature film. Shortly after the 2008 release, Coates was speaking at a college in San Francisco. “It was before it was the Ta-Nehisi Coates and [writer, actor, comedian] Wyatt Cenac brought us together. We had a drink in a bar and it was Ta-Nehisi who said to me, ‘Barry, what are you doing, man? You have to leave the country and you have to go write something. Jenkins took the advice seriously and traveled to Brussels where he wrote a screenplay titled Moonlight; then he went to Berlin and wrote If Beale Street could speak. “I wanna thank you for that, man, because I could tell you meant it and I could tell when you said it was because you cared about me.” It was wise advice: Moonlight won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. This story first appeared in the May 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







