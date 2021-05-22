10 best characters with almost no screen time

Note to the editor: I wrote this article to reproduce the classifieds / synopsis of the heroes they often do in the series.

My Hero Academia has a long list of characters all trained to become professional heroes! Still, most of the coolest heroes in training are running out of screen time!

Each of these heroes are interesting enough that they can easily have their own set of offshoots and are sure to come into play in subsequent seasons, fighting alongside Izuku Midoriya as All for One’s influence over the years. society deepens. Still, for now, fans have to be content with their too little screen time.

ten Itsuka Kendo

Class: 1B

Hero Name: Battle Fist

Quirk: Big Fist

This powerful training heroine has hands that get bigger when she attacks, the bigger the fist, the stronger the attack! She is the classic Class 1B “mom” figure and is the perfect balance of beauty, brain and muscle with a surprisingly low screen time, less than ten minutes! Yet this talented hero has proven his worth time and time again by beating the very talented Momo Yaoyorozu of Class 1A. Fans of My Hero Academia can’t wait to see what she’s truly capable of on the pitch.

9 Tokoyami smoking

Class: 1A

Hero Name: Jet Black Hero – Tsukuyomi

Quirk: Dark Shadow

Tokoyami has a dark monster within him that can materialize to crush his enemies, but the darker it gets, the harder it is to control!

Little is known about this dark hero in training, but his powerful quirk led him to stand out as one of the best heroes in Class 1A! Tokoyami has a screen time of almost 45 minutes, but his training with the second-ranked hero can lead to a lot more time on the big screen, which many fans will more than agree.

8 Mina Ashido

Class: 1A

Hero’s Name: Pinky

Quirk: Acid

This pink heroine has a quirk of an emitter that excretes corrosive acid from her body that can even melt metal! Her dance experience gives her an agility and crazy reflexes that make her too dangerous in close combat. Ashido has a screen time of almost 45 minutes, but fans of My Hero Academia can’t get enough of his optimistic and genuine personality! She is also good at keeping secrets and is sure to come into play in later seasons of My Hero Academia as she has a history with Kirishima!

7 Hitoshi Shinzo

Class: 1C

Hero’s name: unknown

Quirk: brainwashing

When an opponent answers his questions, he becomes his puppet and does whatever he says! Shinzo has been training since Season 1 to join the Hero Course at UA High School and has made great strides towards that goal. He has a voice modulator to help his opponents respond to him and has worked to boost his effectiveness in close quarters combat!

Shinzo has only had two appearances in My Hero Academia so far, but with the developments of season five, anime fans will certainly see a lot more of Shinzo!

6 Toru Hagakure

Class: 1A

Hero Name: Stealth Hero – Invisible Girl

Quirk: Invisibility

Hagakure’s quirk allows him to be completely invisible! This stealthy hero can also refract light passing through his body, creating flashes of light to blind opponents. Hagekure has a depressing screen time of around thirty minutes, but fans can’t wait to find out what she’s truly capable of! Should she always be invisible? How does his quirk work exactly? What does she really look like? When will it be time to shine?

5 Tsuyu Asui

Class: 1A

Hero’s Name: Rainy Season Hero – Froppy

Quirk: frog

Asui’s quirk allows her to do just about anything a frog can, but it does mean she has the weaknesses of a frog too! This tongue-spitting, jumping hero is a versatile, well-rounded training hero with a heart of gold. She’s spent a lot of screen time compared to the rest of the heroes on this list, but fans know next to nothing about her! Still, she’s a great addition to any team providing emotional support while being extremely adaptable to any situation, but please call her Sue.

4 Mezo Shoji

Class: 1A

Hero Name: Tentacle Hero – Tentacle

Quirk: Dupli-Arms

Shoji is able to mimic various parts of the body on his tentacles and it’s super weird! This hero monster in training has a grip strength of 540 kilograms and is adept at reconnaissance. The question that has been asked before in the anime, but never answered, is why Shoji is still wearing this mask? Aside from having some pretty impressive powers, not much is known about Shoji except that he has built a pretty strong friendship with Tokoyami and will therefore hopefully have more screen time than him. which is a whopping 7 minutes total!

3 Kyoka Jiro

Class: 1A

Hero’s Name: Hearing Hero – Headphone Jack

Quirk: earphone jack

Kyoka Jiro uses two headphone jacks in her ears to plug into speakers on her legs to produce crazy sound attacks from the sound of her own heartbeat! It can also use its headphone jacks to pick up super quiet sounds. Jiro has a punk-like personality but is often the band’s curator in situations like when Momo shows a little too much skin while using his quirk. Fans got to see a story about Jiro and are excited about the possible growing love interest between her and Kaminari, but her action scenes are far too few for fans. Hopefully fans can see more of Jiro and his instrumental genius!

2 Togaru Kamakiri

Class: 1B

Hero’s name: unknown

Quirk: Unknown

This lizard-like hero in training looks really cool! Yet nothing is currently known about this sick-looking Class 1B hero. Still, he’s almost guaranteed to finally have real-time onscreen in Season 5 of the anime as he teams up with his classmates to fight Class 1A! While spoilers are lame, fans will be interested that his quirk involves blades that can cut just about anything!

1 Neito Monoma

Class: 1B

Hero’s Name: Phantom Thief

Quirk: Copy

Monoma can copy the quirk of anyone he touches, but only for ten minutes each! This very versatile ability can come in handy in almost any situation, although he can function more easily with a team around him. Monoma has a cactus-like personality, but his passion for wanting to be the best is sure to take him far. While this hero in training only has 15 minutes of screen time, he’s an important part of Class 1B because he’s constantly pushing his class to be the best they can be. Fans can’t help but wonder about his backstory and why he has such an odd personality.

