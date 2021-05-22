Colonial at 75: Charles Schwab Challenge celebrates tournament with special events and innovative ticketing system

With over seven decades of golfing tradition and Texas history to celebrate, Colonial Country Club’s Charles Schwab Challenge will mark the 75th anniversary of the famous tournaments with many special events.

A variety of programming elements ranging from the return of a Special Champions Award to new fan engagement programs will liven up the festivities surrounding the historic PGA Tour event taking place May 27-30.

While the global pandemic has postponed last year’s tournament to June, it is returning to its traditional timing over Memorial Day weekend and will see fans on the course in limited numbers.

This tournament holds such an important place in the history of golf and Texas and Charles Schwab is honored to help carry on its tradition during this historic 75th anniversary year, said Jonathan Craig, Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Services. investors and marketing at Charles Schwab. From being associated with some of the biggest names to ever play the game, to its position last year as the first sporting event to return amid the pandemic, the tournament has long held deeper meaning given its history and we are delighted to demonstrate it once again. our commitment to Colonial, its fans and the Dallas-Fort Worth community through our programming this year.

This year’s challenge winner Charles Schwab will walk away with a new Champions Prize to complement the iconic Colonials Leonard Trophy and the Royal Scottish Check Jacket. In the firm’s first year as a main sponsor in 2019, a fully refurbished and customized 1973 Dodge Challenger, the car paid homage to Schwab’s founding year and was awarded to tournament champion Kevin Na who in turn donated it to his caddy Kenny Harms. More details on what will make the 2021 award unique will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This year’s championship award will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 25.

As the official investment company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR champions since 1997, Charles Schwab has expanded his golfing presence by assuming the title sponsorship of the annual PGA TOURs tournament at the Colonial Country Club starting in 2019. The Four Agreement years with the company, which has moved its headquarters to a new 70-acre LEED-certified campus in Westlake, which will operate until 2022.

For tournament director Michael Tothe, who has worked at Colonial since 2008, Charles Schwab’s support is important.

Since 2008 we’ve been through Crowne Plaza, Dean and DeLuca, we self-funded in 2018 which was the Fort Worth Invitational and was kinda fun but not. And now we have Charles Schwab as the title sponsor. They are a good partner and they are engaged in Texas. So we are lucky.

Charles Schwab integrated well into the tournament, not only putting his name on the event, but creating unique experiences for the participants.

The state-of-the-art fan engagement area, The 5: Schwab Performance Center, will return and showcase the five modern fundamentals of golf and investing, connecting tournament legend Ben Hogans, the revolutionary approach to golfing and investing. game and the modern Schwabs approach. investment and retirement.

It will also tie together the tournament’s 75-year history with a new Hogan-themed activation designed to help visitors improve every aspect of their game.

Schwabs Digital Content Series, The Challengers, also returns and continues to highlight several golf icons that challenge the status quo in their own fields. Two of those five episodes this year directly honor the 75th anniversary of the tournaments, a celebrating golfing legend Ben Hogan, the first tournament champion in 1946; and one with The Justs, a Louisville family that makes the world’s finest handcrafted hickory and khaki golf clubs just like Hogan made famous. In addition to other stories that feature individuals who challenge the status quo in their respective fields, the series features Troy Mullins, a World Long Drive competitor, and focuses on the modern approach she takes with her game of golf. .

The tournament at Colonial has typically been held around Memorial Day and this year’s event will honor members of the United States military who gave their lives in service to their country. During the game on Sunday, May 30, a minute of silence will be observed on the course, accompanied by a flight over military aircraft to further mark the solemn occasion.

Over the decades, tournament champions have included some of the biggest names in golf including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson and, of course, Ben Hogan.

In another first for a golf tournament, Charles Schwab teamed up with country singer / songwriter Travis Denning to write and perform a new original song inspired by this year’s Champions Award. The Mercury Nashville recording artist began writing the song earlier this year and the lyrics will draw on Dennings’ upbringing while also highlighting elements of the Champions Award.

As a songwriter I find inspiration in so many different places and it was a lot of fun to create a song inspired by the one of a kind Champions Award which will be awarded this year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, said Denning. I can’t wait for people to hear the new song and see the new award and once they do they will know why I jumped at the chance to be a part of this fantastic program.

Schwab has also teamed up with TV personality Bobby Bones, the nationally syndicated iHeartRadio host and comedian, who will officially air Denning’s song on his popular Bobbycast podcast on May 21. tournament.

The usual skyboxes and private corporate hospitality chalets will not be included in this year’s event. Instead, the tournament will feature two large villages on the course just for buyers of 75th anniversary tickets. The $ 475 anniversary ticket allows these attendees to use the outdoor venues throughout the day and enjoy unlimited convenience. These participants will also have free and full access to the concession stands on the course.

Villages will feature social distanced, shaded outdoor seating, private servers, televisions, and top-notch views of holes 13, 15 and 16. The Palmer Village at # 13 is named in honor of 1962 champion Arnold Palmer. The village of Crenshaw at # 15 and 16 is named in honor of two-time champion Ben Crenshaw.

It will be a whole new and unique way to experience our great golf tournament and our historic 75e anniversary, said tournament president Jim Whitten. Spectators will be able to travel an uncrowded course off the ropes and watch the world’s best golfers up close like never before, while enjoying our diverse opportunities to eat, drink and relax whenever they want. We expect these tickets to sell out quickly.

Offers for 2021 include a Daily Hospitality Ticket from the Patio Club Clubhouse and a Daily Hospitality Ticket on the 75th Anniversary Course.

Patio Club participants will be able to enjoy their unique hospitality experience in the air-conditioned clubhouse, from the ballroom and the connected outdoor patio that overlooks the 16e green and 17e tee. Their $ 575 ticket also includes food and drink at the Club and concession stands on the course, but does not include entry to both 75e Anniversary Ticket Villages.

We do sell three tickets, but those three tickets include food and drink, Tothe said. It has never been done.

Tothe said the field for the tournament looked solid. Participants include former winners Daniel Berger, Keith Clearwater, Sergio Garcia, Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini and Jordan Spieth.

Others in the field include 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Tothe said if you’ve always wanted to avoid the crowds and truly see professional golf at Colonial, this is the year.

It’s not like you’re going to fight 20,000 to 25,000 people every day. We’re sort of in the 10,000-12,000 range. So if you’ve ever wanted to get close to a PGA Tour player, this is the year, he says.