Roger Hawkins, drummer heard on many hits, died at 75





Roger Hawkins, who drummed on numerous pop and soul hits of the 1960s and 70s and was one of the funky sound architects who identified with Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died Thursday at his home of Sheffield, Alabama. He was 75 years old. . His death was confirmed by his friend and frequent music collaborator David Hood, who said Mr Hawkins suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other conditions. A naturally moving musician, Mr. Hawkins first distinguished himself in the mid-1960s as a member of producer Rick Halls’ house group. FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. (The initials stand for Florence Alabama Music Enterprises.) His colleagues were keyboardist Barry Beckett, guitarist Jimmy Johnson, and Mr. Hood, who played bass. Mr. Hood is the last surviving member of this rhythm section.

Mr. Hawkins’ “ less-is-more ” approach to drums from Mr. Hawkins to FAME often little more than a cymbal and snare can be heard on gospel-steeped Percy Sledges When a man loves a woman, a # 1 pop single in 1966. He was also a driving force behind Aretha Franklins imperious The respect, a No. 1 pop hit the following year, as well as his Top 10 singles Chain of Fools (1967) and Think (1968).

Remarkably, none of the four members of the FAME rhythm section could read the music. They improvised their pieces in response to what was going on in the studio. No one really suggested anything to play; we would interpret it, Mr Hawkins said in an interview in 2017 with Modern Drummer magazine. Now that I think back to what we did, besides being musicians, we were also really arrangers. It was up to us to create the play. In his 2015 memoir, The Man From Muscle Shoals: My Journey From Shame to FAME, Mr. Hall attributed the transformation of the middle section to Wilson Picketts Land of 1000 dances, a Top 10 hit recorded at FAME in 1966, to the genius of Mr. Hawkins. All the musicians stopped playing except Roger Hawkins, who continued to play with every ounce of strength he had in his body, Mr Hall recalled. I poured the echo into the drums and Pickett started screaming, Nah, nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah nah.

Mr. Hawkins said that one of the main influences on his playing was Al Jackson Jr., the drummer for Booker T. & the MGs, the rhythm section of Stax Records. Listening to Al Jackson is how I learned to build a drums part in a soul ballad, he said in a 2019 interview with Alabama magazine. In 1969, Mr. Hawkins and the other members of the FAME rhythm section separated from Mr. Hall because of a financial dispute. They quickly opened their own studio, Muscle Shoals Sound, in a former coffin warehouse near Sheffield. Renaming themselves Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the four appeared on many other hits over the next decade, including the pop-gospel single by Staple Singers, topping the pop-gospel charts, Ill Take You There, a 1972 recording galvanized by Mr. Hawkins on a Caribbean style drum. figure. They also appeared, along with the Dixie Hummingbirds gospel quartet, on Paul Simons Loves Me Like a Rock, a Top 10 single in 1973. Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Hood also worked briefly with the British rock group Traffic; they’re on the band’s 1973 album, Shoot Out at the Fantasy Factory. Mr. Hawkins and his colleagues became known as The Swampers after producer Denny Cordell heard pianist Leon Russell praise them for their funky, soulful Southern Swamp sound. Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd mentioned them, by that name, in their 1974 pop hit. Sweet Home Alabama.

Mr. Hawkins also worked as a producer, often in tandem with Mr. Beckett, on records like Starting All Over Again, a Top 20 pop hits for R&B duo Mel and Tim in 1972. All rhythm section produced ( with Mr. Seger) and performed on Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Bands Old fashioned rock & roll, a Top 40 hit perennially cited among the most played jukebox records of all time. Roger Gail Hawkins was born October 16, 1945 in Mishawaka, Indiana, but raised in Greenhill, Ala. He was the only child of John Hawkins, who ran a shoe store there, and Merta Rose Haddock Hawkins, who worked. at a nearby knitting factory. Roger fell in love with the beat while attending services at a local Pentecostal church in his youth. His father bought him his first drum kit at the age of 13. As a teenager he began spending time at FAME, then located above a drugstore in Muscle Shoals, before joining the Del Rays, a local band, led by Mr Johnson, who performed frat parties and d ‘other dances. In 1966 he was doing sessional work at FAME.

He and the other owners of Muscle Shoals Sound sold the studio in the 1990s. Mr. Hawkins remained the studio manager under his new owners.

Mr. Hawkins was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995, with the other members of the rhythm section Muscle Shoals. Thirteen years later they were consecrated in the Musicians’ Hall of Fame in Nashville. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Brenda Gay Hawkins; one son, Dale; and two grandchildren. Mr. Hawkins’ approach to session work often focused on the moments in a recording when he was silent, just waiting for the right time and place to strike the next note. Every musician strives to be the best they can be, he told Modern Drummer. Not all musicians have the chances that I had. Some new studio players have a Man attitude, I have to play something awesome here, play the quick stuff to get hired again. This is not the way to go, he continued. I’ve always said this: I’ve always been a better listener than I was a drummer. I would advise any drummer to become a listener.

