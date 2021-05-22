I wish you were here | News, Sports, Jobs





Separated from loved ones during the pandemic, many of us keep in touch with good old-fashioned postcards. Americans’ love of postcards dates back to 1893, when the first souvenir postcards were sold at the World Columbian Exposition in Chicago. The postcard craze quickly spread. In 1915, millions of postcards changed hands. Many have been carefully preserved in scrapbooks and displayed in homes across America. Before radio and television, postcard collections provided entertainment and a window to the wider world.

Historic Saranac Lake recently acquired a magnificent album of some 80 postcards depicting the daily life of tuberculosis patients at Saranac Lake in the early 1900s. For many years Florence Wright carefully collected and preserved station postcards booming thermal spa. A postcard from the Trudeau sanatorium, sent in 1909, then summarized Lake Saranac: "We're leaving here today, we had a great time. The village is very good, there are a lot of sick people here. In the early 1900s, postcards were printed in Germany by highly specialized printers, and the images are surprisingly clear. Beautiful buildings appear in now empty lots; a horse pulls a pair of friends in a sled down Main Street; a speed skater takes a turn. At first, postal regulations prohibited writing on the reverse side of the coin, so senders wrote messages on the image on the front. Eventually the rules changed and made it possible to write on the reverse side, making posts longer and more interesting. Looking at old postcards, one sentence at a time, the human experience comes into play, from the mundane to the deeply personal. Many maps of Saranac Lake are written by tuberculosis patients. They describe intense cold on the spa porches and personal health facts like daily temperature readings and weight gain. Messages tend to be short and many sentences are fragments. Yet there is often an easy familiarity between the sender and the recipient. Many postcards are clearly written as part of frequent exchanges of letters and cards. Just before World War I, the United States adopted tariffs that disrupted the postcard industry. The printing press went from specialist German companies to companies here at home that lacked the technology and expertise to create clear images. Lower quality and cheap postcards flooded the market and the postcard craze began to wane. Yet postcards continued to be bought and shared, documenting daily life in the spa. Postcards from Florence show that 100 years ago people faced the personal and public health threat of TB in many of the same ways we respond to the pandemic today: with a mixture of worry , fear and sadness, but also hope, gratitude and sadness. love. Each postcard is a poignant statement of the human need to connect with one another. A person wrote to a friend in Cazenovia on November 6, 1908: "I can't help but be a little lonely. Still, people are very nice to me. Be sure and write soon. The museum will reopen this spring with a new exhibition entitled, "Pandemic outlook", explore the connections between our experience of the current pandemic and life in Saranac Lake during the years of tuberculosis. The exhibit will include some of Florence's postcards, and visitors will be invited to write their own notes describing how they have felt over the past year. We hope you will come and leave us a message. – Amy Catania is the Executive Director of Historic Saranac Lake. – (Source: "Wish You Were Here !: The Story of the Golden Age of Illustrated Postcards in the United States", by Fred Bassett, Senior Librarian, Manuscripts and Special Collections, New York State Library. 2016)









