Sardar Ka Grandson Review: Another Old Bollywood Drama

Sardar Ka Grandson, another Arjun Kapoor release coming to Netflix promising to be a fun comedic watch. Also helped with a few emotional elements to tear up. We have to give it to Arjun Kapoor as he tries to stand out as a performer by choosing different types of roles. Although they may not have been as good as we think. The actor is still looking forward to this breakout performance move. So be it, a historical biographical drama like Panipat, an action adventure like India’s Most Wanted. Finally, comedic adventures such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England. Now, can Sardar Ka Grandson turn out to be memorable remains to be seen?

Sardar Ka Grandson comes from director Kaashvie Nair assisted by Anuja Chauhan and Amitosh Nagpal of the writing team. The movie is produced by big names under the T-series banner and stars some big names for sure. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Co-producer John Abraham also joins the film in a cameo performance. The film is based on Al Jazeera’s documentary Going Back To Pakistan: 70 Years after Partition. It tends to tell a story spanning three generations, from 1947 to today. So let’s see what it is and what we thought about it.

Sardar Ka Grandson plot summary

Sardar Ka Grandson tells the story of Sardar Kaur’s devoted grandson, Amreek Singh, who returns to India leaving his carefree life to make his grandmother’s last wish come true. He runs a moving and packing company with his girlfriend Radha in Los Angeles. Amreek has a history of not caring much about work or relationships, which leads to a breakup with Radha and also the downfall of his career. While he is recovering, a call from his father in Amritsar arrives to inform him of the poor health of his grandmother who has been suffering from a tumor lately. The only fact is that she is the only one who does not know it.

Amreek Singh returns to help his sick grandmother and in turn learns about his last wish. She wants to return to Lahore, Pakistan, to visit the house she built with her husband during the partition. Although her husband died a year later in a riot, Sardar managed to reach India. But now that her health is deteriorating day by day, Sardar misses her husband and the house they built and hopes to relive those memories.

Amreek promises to make his grandmother’s last wishes come true. The point is that there are a number of hurdles to overcome. He tries to get her a passport only to find out that she is on the blacklist for attacking an official during a match between India and Pakistan. In addition, she can even travel due to her health. So Amreek learns about structural relocation and hopes to get there. In order to avoid breaking his grandmother’s heart in case he fails like in the past. Amreek decides to tell him that he is returning to America but leaves for Lahore only to find the government demolishing Sardar’s house.

Sardar Ka Grandson Reviews

From the plot summary, it seems like an easy story to watch, doesn’t it? But that’s just not it. There are a number of things that went wrong with the Sardar Ka Grandson movie. A movie that could have turned out to be a lazy weekend watch, as we said. The storyline, as depicted in the trailer, promised us the film was comedic and a touching adventure. The two aspects that Sardar Ka Grandson fails to grasp. Speaking of the trailer, it gave it all on the storyline, to be honest. Many have pointed this out. If you want to enjoy this movie, you can skip the 2 hour feature and go to the trailer on the Netflix YouTube account.

Let’s go back to where we left off. The storyline is something that we have seen many times in commercial Bollywood. Moreover, we already expect the saga to end at the end of the day. The cheesy jokes dated 2007, the stereotypical portrayal of the Punjabi house, backed up by an emotional element in the story, don’t do much for the film where we expect a bit of authenticity if they want it to be. story still works.

Coming to the performances at Sardar Ka Grandson, we have to say that Neena Gupta kind of stole the show. She could probably be the only reason someone would press the movie’s play button. Despite the gift, the stereotypical old Punjabi woman is a savage all the time. Neena Gupta managed to play the part effortlessly. The same we can’t say about leader Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor, as lead Amreek Singh, describes a character trying to develop from his past mistakes. While he is already under the pressure to break up with his girlfriend. It also fails in the movers and packers industry. Trying to make his grandmother’s wish come true is a pressure exerted by the actor. There are times when we expect him to convey those emotions he is dealing with to the watching audience. But for some reason, whether it’s comical or downright heartbreaking. The expression on his face remains the same and doesn’t reveal much.

Finally, the music is probably another not-so-great aspect that haunts the movie. Its soundtrack just meant the movie didn’t want to ditch the same old parts. The ones we’ve been watching for a while in the Bollywood industry now. Why? because the soundtrack follows the same old trick of recreating old songs from the previous catalog to use nostalgia to attract an audience. Of course, we have Tanishk Bagchi, who bears the mark of playtime if we are to believe him. It is therefore inevitable. But I have to give it to his original Dil Nahi Todna. He’s a great musical director, but let’s move on to the remakes.

