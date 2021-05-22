Elizabeth Taylor’s incredible friendship with gay actor Montgomery Clift





Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift starred together in A Place in the Sun in 1951. (FilmPublicityArchive / United Archives via Getty)

Elizabeth Taylor tried to seduce gay actor Montgomery Clift before they became “soul mates,” according to the author who recounted their incredible friendship. Taylor was 17 when she met Clift while they were performing together in the 1951 drama A place in the sun. Charles Casillo, author of Elizabeth and Monty: the untold story of their intimate friendship,Told PEOPLE: “Until then, whoever she spoke to, she could get it. “Of course we all want what we can’t have.” The two actors quickly developed feelings for each other, and their co-star Shelley Winters “actually thought there was an affair going on,” Casillo said. They shared kisses but the author said “Monty couldn’t bring himself to tell him he was gay” and refused to go any further. She would rehearse with him while she was in the tub, as he sat on the edge of the tub, and Clift’s disinterest was “intriguing” to Taylor, Casillo said. He continued, “Men were interested in her for her physicality. Now she had a man sitting there talking about movies and books she loved, her plans for her future, and the roles she wanted to play. “I really think he’s the first to take an interest in her as a person.” Clift eventually turned to Taylor, and she quickly “started trying to think of other gay men she could cure him with.” Their incredible friendship lasted until Clift’s death in 1966. Elizabeth Taylor was an early AIDS activist After the death of Montgomery Clift, the AIDS crisis arose and Elizabeth Taylor became a committed activist. She co-founded amfAR (Foundation for AIDS Research) in 1985 after the death of her close friend and actor Rock Hudson from the disease, and later, in 1991, founded the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Although Clift’s autopsy reports cite a heart attack as the cause of death, he suffered from multiple health issues and struggled with addiction. Casillo said: “Monty could very well have been one of the victims of AIDS. “I think she got involved with it in part because she was still trying to do for Monty, even years after her death. “They loved each other.”







