Professor Urges Steinbeck Estate to Release Secret Werewolf Novel

Before John Steinbeck became a world-renowned author and won the Nobel Prize for Literature, he was just another struggling novelist experimenting with genres and racking up rejection records. Steinbeck tore up two of his early novels, but a third a complete werewolf mystery called “Full Moon Murder” has been unearthed by a British professor at Stanford University who wants Steinbeck’s estate on him. publish, the Guardian reported on Saturday. The 233-page manuscript, which Steinbeck wrote under the pen name Peter Pym, was blocked in the archives of the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin after Steinbeck failed to publish it in 1930. There would be huge public interest in a totally unknown werewolf novel by one of the best known and most widely read American writers of the 20th century, said Professor Gavin Jones, an American literature scholar at Stanford. It’s a novel that no one really knows. It is a complete novel by Steinbeck. It’s incredible. Steinbeck, the author of “Grapes of Wrath, “”Of mice and Men“and”East of Eden“Created something very different with” Full Moon Murder, “Jones told The Guardian. John Steinbeck wrote the manuscript under the pen name Peter Pym. Bettmann Archives / Getty Images The story takes place in a fictional beach town in California where a series of murders took place under a full moon. Local investigators fear that a supernatural monster – like a werewolf – is lurking in nearby swamps. Much less realistic than his later and famous novels, and rather sinister, “Murder on the Full Moon” may have been too bloody for publishers to take a chance, Jones said. But despite Jones’ enthusiasm for the book, Steinbeck’s literary agents, McIntosh & Otis, say they won’t seek to publish it. As Steinbeck writes Full moon murder under a pseudonym and did not choose to publish the work during his lifetime, we stand by what Steinbeck intended, they said. As estate agents, we do not further exploit works beyond the wishes of the author and estates. Jones disagrees. Steinbeck attempted to get the book published early in his career, and he did not destroy this manuscript as he did several others. Many authors have their works published posthumously and write under pseudonyms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos