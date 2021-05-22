Army officer’s decision to seek Sonu Sood’s help with COVID care facility draws criticism – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: The decision of an Indian Army commander stationed in the Western Sector to seek the help of Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been called “too enthusiastic” and avoidable despite ‘be well-intentioned by official quarters. In a letter, the commander informed Sood of plans to create a 200-bed Covid care center at the Jaisalmer military station. Disapproving of this move, a senior army officer said: “It was overly enthusiastic behavior on the part of the officer, but the intentions are right and were to start the installation as soon as possible. is not the way and it should not have. He should have waited for the public markets. “There is no deficit of public funds,” he added. In the letter to Sood, the official wrote: “Given the limited resources at our disposal, we need additional equipment. The equipment mentioned in the letter, to be provided under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) , included 04 intensive care beds., 10 oxygen concentrators, 10 giant oxygen cylinders (7000 lts), 01 x-ray machine and 02 generators and 1 KVA. “ The military will always remain grateful to Sood for his generous act, the officer wrote. The letter written by the commander to Sonu Sood. Major General SB Asthana (retired), defense analysts, said: “The officer followed a procedure which is not in keeping with the traditions of the army because normally there is no shortage of resources for such demands. ” But the intentions were noble, Asthana said. Another officer said: “Such behavior can have a long term effect because tomorrow a letter could be written to a politician or the intention could be to get publicity. Normally, the tradition is that we contact them. senior officials in the hierarchy to obtain additional resources who even have emergency financial powers to meet emergency needs. “ The military has provisions for such emergency purchases, and army commanders and corps commanders have been given financial authority to approve them.

