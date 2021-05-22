From Brian Wilson to Nancy Sinatra: The LA Music Scene in the Sixties





HOLLYWOOD EDEN

Electric guitars, fast cars and the myth of California’s paradise

By Joel Selvin Let’s go surfing now, everyone learns how, sang the Beach Boys on their groundbreaking hit, Surfin Safari, in 1962, and countless young people began to dream of the Southern California good life, a Shangri-La from thousand-meter-high waves and tanned surfers dragging their boards across the sand. The Beach Boys and their inspiration, the duo Jan and Dean, had started a school of rock n roll that had little to do with the Greaser Rebellion. Their music had a breeze blowing through it; he swayed with an easy gait. Joel Selvin, the former San Francisco Chronicle pop music critic, has explored the history of rocks in a series of fun books, including Monterey Pop (written with Jim Marshall) and Summer of Love. In his new Hollywood Eden: Electric Guitars, Fast Cars, and the Myth of the California Paradise, he tells the story, set between 1957 and 1967, of a network of young Angelenos who captured a California from the mind a cars, sun, sex and surf; Gidget put on a rock n roll beat. Their lives were steeped in Hollywood unreality. Teenagers Jan (Berry) and Dean (Torrence) looked like preppy, blonde Ken dolls. They loved the brisk doo-wop and fast driving, but their partnership, formed in the late 1950s, had a snail ramp in the charts; It wasn’t until 1963 that they made # 1 with Surf City, a mythical ocean paradise where there were two girls for every boy. Its composer, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, had paid off a debt by giving it to them: his band’s first single, Surfin, was practically an imitation of Jan and Dean, writes Selvin. In a sequel, Drag City, Jan and Dean unveiled a new genre, the car song symbolizing freedom, possibility, self-sufficiency, freeway romance, all tied to life in Southern California. . Jan and Dean open the door to other disjointed personalities in Selvins’ book. Kim Fowley, their classmate at Santa Monica University, was a ubiquitous music con artist who, while unappreciated, had ears. In 1965, he met a group of ragged hippies sleeping on a friends floor in the Hollywood Hills. They became the Mamas and the Dads, and their hit California Dreamin sent another siren call to the Sweet West. It was released on Dunhill, a label founded by Jan and Deans, first mentor, Lou Adler, who was now living a Hollywood dream; he dated Ann-Margret and then married teenage idol Shelley Fabares. His former business partner, trumpeter Herb Alpert, had given the Californian sound a Mexican twist. After attending a bullfight in Tijuana, Alpert recorded The Lonely Bull, the hit that launched his new label, A&M, and made him a star.

