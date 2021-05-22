Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021





Italy won the Eurovision Song Contest, their third victory. The kitsch pop songs of the Eurovision Song Contest fought for votes on Saturday as the world’s most popular live music event resumes in the Netherlands after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are happy that this event is possible, at a time like this, after a difficult year like this,” said Victoria de Angelis of Italian group Maneskin. Twenty-six nations will take part in Saturday night’s final, which should send “a message of hope to the rest of Europe,” she said. His band’s glam rock song “Zitti E Buoni” is considered one of the favorites. “I think it’s between France and Italy. France is so warm, a woman coming out of the shadows and into the light,” Eurovision blogger William Lee Adams said of the song. Barbara Pravi’s classic “Voila”. The Italian song is a harsher “punch to the face,” said Adams, who runs the Wiwi Blogs. “After this last year of being trapped at home, I think a lot of people want that feeling of being at a party and that’s what they give,” the blogger said. Malta with a rhythmic dance floor “Je me cassse”, The Roop in Lithuania with the retro-pop song “Discoteque” and Iceland with their song “10 years” are other countries likely to win. A limited audience of 3,500 will be admitted to a Rotterdam city concert hall to watch the performances after undergoing rigorous testing for COVID-19. Hours before the show, fans lined up outside the hall in the wind and rain to rule out their coronavirus test. “I’m just happy to be here, I’m happy to see a show on stage. It’s just the excitement,” Danish Eurovision fan Tore Peters-Munch, 43, said as he was in line. Despite precautions, several COVID-19 infections were reported during rehearsals and semi-finals. Icelandic group Dadi og Gagnamagnid will not be able to perform live during the final, after a member of the group tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, the organization will broadcast a pre-recorded backup performance. Due to travel restrictions, most Eurovision fans outside the Netherlands will have to watch from home. Many are turning to friends and online communities to celebrate the event, known for its flamboyant costumes and plays. The Netherlands hosts the 65th edition of the event, which attracts a TV audience of around 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 competition in Tel Aviv with the song “Arcade” . Laurence’s performance this year was canceled after testing positive for the virus.

Eden Alene, the Israeli Eurovision Song Contest contest, qualified for the final on the opening night of the 2021 event, held in Rotterdam on Tuesday evening. While there were concerns that the current war would turn Eurovision audiences against Israel, Alene’s flawless performance of the song “Set Me Free”, in which she reached the highest mark ever reached in a performance of Eurovision, charmed voters. Alene, a rising star and first representative of Israel of Ethiopian descent, managed to contain her disappointment at the postponement of the 2020 competition due to the coronavirus pandemic and conducted herself with quiet grace throughout ‘year. In addition to her good mark, her performance was notable for her dancing and the stunning black and white Alon Livne costume she sported.







