List of actors and their characters in this Netflix comedy series





The highly anticipated second season of the comedy seriesSpecial premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2021. ForSpecial season 2, most of the cast from the original season were roped up by the makers to reprise their roles. The cast of Special Season 2 boasts of Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle and Patrick Fabian in lead roles as well as many more in supporting roles. Read on to find out more about the cast of this Ryan O’Connell-created series to find out more about all of the Special season 2 characters. A glance Special casting season 2 (lead) Ryan O’Connellas Ryan Hayes American actor, writer and director Ryan O’Connell stars as Ryan Hayes in Special season 2. Ryan tries out the role of a homosexual in this series, who suffers from mild cerebral palsy. The entire series revolves around her character’s struggle with her identity and disability. He is revealed to be an unpaid intern working at Eggwoke in this Netflix Original. Jessica Hechtas Karen Haye breaking Bad actor Jessica Hecht stars as Karen Haye in this semi-autobiographical show. Jessica as Karen tries out the role of Ryan’s overprotective mother in Special season 2. Towards the end of Special first season, Ryan and Karen’s relationship deteriorates after they start a heated argument. Punam Patelas Kim Laghari Kevin from work Actor Punam Patel stars as Kim Laghari in this Ryan O’Connell series. Punam as Kim tries out the role of her best friend as well as her colleague from Eggwoke in Special season 2. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee also played a key role in the first season of this comedy series. Patrick Fabianas Phil Prolific American film and television actor Patrick Fabian stars as Phil in Special season 2. Patrick as Phil tries out the role of Ryan and Karen’s neighbor in this series. He is also shown to be Karen’s love interest. Max Jenkinsas Tanner Laura’s mysteries star, Max Jenkins has joined the cast of Special in his second season as Tanner. Max as Tanner tried out the role of a fun and attractive dance instructor who charms main character Ryan in this Netflix series. This season also follows Ryan and Tammer’s love story. A glance Special casting season 2 (support) Charlie Barnett plays Kim’s rich sweetheart, Harrison

Marla Mindelle plays Olivia, Ryan and Kim’s boss

Lauren Weedman plays Karen’s longtime friend Tonya

Ana Ortiz plays Phil’s new girlfriend, Susan

Ravi, the childhood friend and old flame of Utkarsh Ambudkaras Kim







