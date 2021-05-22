Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 6 is bad news for June and Nick fans

Season 4, Episode 6 ofThe Handmaid’s Taleshows June secured her release from Gilead, but her events are bad news for fans who want to see her reunite with Nick. Much of the plot progression has been packed into the season so far, but Nick (Max Minghella) and June (Elisabeth Moss) haven’t seen each other much. Nick, who also responds to “Commander Blaine”, has apparently tried to keep the treacherous woman he loves out of the wall from afar.

The two have been a semi-secret since Season 1. And their authentic bond has given them both a reason to keep moving forward, as well as a way for June to periodically reclaim her sexuality on her own terms. They even have a daughter together, which allowed June to conceive a child with a man she actually loved. The couple have become a component of the show that fans are looking for, and many of them want to see June reunite with Nick instead of Luke. But it doesn’t look like those viewers are going to make their wish come true, as June makes a chaotic escape to Canada in Episode 6 and reunites with Luke.

Still, it’s cathartic for viewers to watch Luke lovingly accept his wife after she guiltily ponders whether he can forgive her for not being able to get their daughter, Hannah, out of the country. The episode makes it clear that having children has always been of great importance in their relationship and that the loss of their daughter is powerful. But it looks like the two will lean on each other to mourn her, even though she is still alive in a country. Things will certainly not return to normal; too much has happened and too much time has passed. Most likely, June and Luke will try to rebuild their house as much as they can and together raise Nichole, June’s only child they can still have in their life. And while that’s encouraging for June and Luke as a couple, it takes the idea of ​​June and Nick off the table.

Nick is still back in Gilead. And not only that, but he is also still deeply rooted in the government of the country. He serves a deployment as a commander and is even a member of the Council that appears to be running the show regarding laws and punishments, military strategy, and the general functioning of Gilead. And Nick himself appears to be overseeing at least some of those military operations, as he was tasked with aerial bombardments over known insurgent areas earlier in the season. While it was extremely difficult for June to find a way out of Gilead, for Nick it seems almost impossible.

From the start of their intermittent relationship to the very beginning of The Handmaid’s Tale, the future never looked too bright for Nick and June to find themselves together. What people really want for their own lives is of no concern to Gilead’s superiors; life there is about doing one’s duty to serve a “greater good.” And the molds of June and Nick’s paths were never designed to really cross. After Episode 6, with June appearing to embrace freedom in Canada with Luke by her side, it seems even less likely that her relationship with Nick will ever remain intact outside of Gilead’s borders.

